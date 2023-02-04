By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ahead of February 25th general election in Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress, APC Osun West Senatorial District will on Thursday, February 9th flag off its senatorial campaign.

According to the release issued and signed by its senatorial chairman, Hon. Omolaoye Akintola at the end of the senatorial stakeholders meeting on Saturday in Iwo, the headquarter of Iwo local government, the district unanimously appointed Senator Adelere Oriolowo as the coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council for the district.

The release read thus; “The above meeting was held in the District’s Office, Iwo as scheduled.

“The Party leadership in its wisdom painstakingly x-rayed the PCC lists sent from the State and after due consultations factored in all identified leaders across the District and placed generated names from the Local Government Areas on Fed. Constituencies and the District’s Council appropriately.

” Osun West incumbent Senator Adelere ORIOLOWO is unanimously appointed the Coordinator for Osun West Senatorial District PCC in today’s meeting.

” Osun West Senatorial District’s Flag off Campaign comes up on 9th Feb. 2023 in Iwo, Osun State.

“All Party Stakeholders have prepared to ensure electoral victories in the upcoming elections of 25th Feb. and 11th March 2023 as God spares us.”