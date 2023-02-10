Abiye Sekibo, Atiku's campaign DG in Rivers escapes assassination

Dr. Abiye Sekibo, the Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, escaped assassination by the whiskers on Thursday midnight.

Gunmen dressed in police uniform reportedly opened fire on his vehicle, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep at the Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.

Sekibo who confirmed the incident at a news briefing Friday, said his car was riddled with bullets and the venue of the proposed rally set on fire, while policemen watched the inferno

“As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the inferno opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”