By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Dele Adeleke, one of the aspirants for the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State, has quit the race.

Adeleke whose intention to run for governor put him in a collision course with his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, noted in a letter announcing his decision to quit, that his passion for the state remained intact.

Adeleke in a withdrawal letter titled “MY CONVICTION REMAINS, REBUILDING OSUN IS A TASK WE MUST UNDERTAKE,” stated that, he remained resolute in working interdem with the resolution of the party elders in the state.

It would be recalled that, some of the party elders in the state had meeting with the governorship aspirants where they resolved that Prince Dotun Babayemi should be the party’s candidate and adviced other aspirants should work with him.

The statement reads, “My journey in the past few months was one of conviction; conviction rooted in my strong belief that Osun deserves to get a more visionary and positively impactful leadership, headed by a young, virile and result-oriented person. My conviction was also rooted in the knowledge of my capacity to be this man who would lead Osun in the direction of growth and prosperity that it surely needs.”

“Across several locations and people, myself and my team journeyed to meet members of our great party, to discuss my vision, plans and programmes that will not only help Osun grow, but will also help embolden the image of the PDP as a people-oriented party in the minds and hearts of our people. I sold myself on the strength of a clear vision and a defined purpose”

“It is clear from the above, that my ambition has not been just about myself, but the people of the State and the rebranding of our great party; the PDP. I was therefore given totally to the leadership and tutelage of the leaders of our party, who in their wisdom now think we must align forces and present a united front going into the PDP Primaries holding tomorrow”

“The leaders in their wisdom decided to harmonize our forces, within the school of thought that I subscribed to, so that we can jointly prosecute the primary election and win. I respect this decision and believe in their capacity to lead us to victory”

“In the light of this, I have, having adequately briefed my Coordinators and supporters, taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from the PDP Governorship race. This is in total submission to the will of respected leaders of our party”

“I remain committed to the task of rebuilding Osun State and will continue to seek out opportunities to contribute to the actualization of the vision for a prosperous Osun”