By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State chapter of Vigilante group of Nigeria (VGN), has said adequate cooperation of the citizens with the security operatives is the only antidote to incessant crime rate bedevilling the state.

The commandant of the corp in the state, Mr. Bello Wasiu Aderemi stated this while speaking with the newsmen in Osogbo

He noted that security operatives both conventional and civil Joint Task Force are trying their best, though enough logistics and machineries were not put in place by the government.

He advised the citizens to adequately report any strange happenings or faces in their environment to security operatives near to them to help.

VGN commandant also urged the state government under the leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to, as a matter of urgency, provide necessary logistics that will aide the civil JTF work and other conventional security operatives so as to urgently curb the dastardly act of the criminals who are now rubbing the people during the day light in the state.

He vehemently condemned the recent Ikire/Apomu robbery attack and implored the state government to do the needful for speedy work of the security operatives in the state, adding that though the government is trying, there is need to double effort in order to speedily put and end to the menace of criminality.

According to him, the corp as part of civil Joint Task Force, has met with other conventional security personnel to fashion out modalities to effectively curb crime in the state.

Bello also appreciated Governor Oyetola for the opportunity given to his corp to be part of the civil Joint Task Force in the state.

He equally thanked the governor for hamolising all local security outfits in the state to form civil Joint Task Force, saying, the group will work assiduously with other conventional security personnel to bring lasting peace to the state .

He appreciated the quick response of all the conventional securities in the state whenever the corp supplied them with security tips and urged them not to relent.

Bello stressed further that the rampage of cultist in the major cities in the state has become worrisome, hence all hands must be on deck to curb the activities of these cultists before it would get out of hand.