OBINNA EZUGWU
Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro has died from Coronavirus.
A government official confirmed the news to Sahara Reporters on Thursday
The source, according to the online medium, revealed that Mr Adegbenro died on Thursday after he was rushed to a hospital in Owo after contracting Coronavirus.
“The Commissioner died at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo and this has just thrown the entire cabinet into chaos.
“He died of COVID-19 because he had contracted the virus earlier and was taking drugs at his own comfort being a medical doctor.”
His death comes two days after the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed he tested positive for the virus.