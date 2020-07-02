OBINNA EZUGWU

Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro has died from Coronavirus.

A government official confirmed the news to Sahara Reporters on Thursday

The source, according to the online medium, revealed that Mr Adegbenro died on Thursday after he was rushed to a hospital in Owo after contracting Coronavirus.

“The Commissioner died at the Federal Medical Centre in Owo and this has just thrown the entire cabinet into chaos.

“He died of COVID-19 because he had contracted the virus earlier and was taking drugs at his own comfort being a medical doctor.”

His death comes two days after the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu confirmed he tested positive for the virus.