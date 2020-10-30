The Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said his government will implement new minimum wage for the state civil servants beginning from November 1, 2020.

The governor who announced the decision on Friday in a statement, also lifted the ban on Annual Salary Increment which was done in 2012.

” I’m delighted to announce that the implementation of the new minimum wage for Osun workers will commence on November 1, 2020,” the governor announced via his twitter handle, @GboyegaOyetola

“This follows the perusal of the recommendations of Govt./Labour Committee that we set up to work out the modalities for resolving all workers’ welfare-related issues.

“Additionally, we’ve lifted the ban on Annual Salary Increment which was done in 2012. Embargo on promotions & conversions is also lifted with immediate effect. This is in fulfilment our Administration’s pledge to give the welfare of our workers the deserved attention.

“I appreciate Labour Leaders & the entire workforce in Osun, who are our allies in the race to deliver stellar services to our people, for their selflessness, understanding, perseverance & love for State.

“You’re the reasons why, in spite of the economic storms, Osun still remains strong & outstanding in the comity of States.

“We all know that Osun is passing through the valley of economic challenges & we’ve proved every inch of the way that we’re stronger than the storm. I therefore appeal to our workers to recipocrate our gestures by ensuring increased productivity & efficient service delivery.”