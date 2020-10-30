By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The People’s Redemption Party, PRP has hailed Osun state governor Adegboyega Oyetola for restoring peace in the state.

The party which gave the commendation in a statement by its state chairman, Comrade Afolabi Abiodun copies of which made available with newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, commended governor Oyetola for his swift action towards the lingering anarchy which would have turned the state into abhor of criminals where all and sundry would have been living in panic and gloom.

The Party appreciated the governor for the peaceful and charismatic way by which the state is being run, as exemplified in how the governor unified all the tribes in the state and his objections to sectionalism, tribalism, religious sentiments and favouritism.

The party condemned the “cruel attack” on Governor Oyetola during his address with the peaceful protesters on Saturday 24/10/2020 and appreciated the peaceful protest of the youth towards their demand against Police brutality tagged #EndSARS

“The party grievously condemn the hoodlums that hijack the peaceful protest of the youth which eventually result into breaking into government properties and that of some well meaning citizens of the state and immediately called on the government to investigate those hoodlums and who ever found wanton should be brought to book according to the law of the land,” the statement said.

“We encourage the government to take developmental and industrialization policies as his hallmark”

The party also pleaded to parents to take good care of their children to guide against their children joining bad eggs in the society.