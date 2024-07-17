Osun SSG, Igbalaye distributes N15m grant, enrols 500 elderly in health insurance

Secretary to the Osun State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye on Tuesday disbursed cooperative grants totaling over N15 million as part of efforts to bring dividends of democracy to the people of Osogbo Local Government area of the state.

Igbalaye also enrolled 500 elderly in the Osun Health Insurance Scheme, ensuring they receive essential medical services.

Speaking at the event to mark the grand finale of the Imole-Bibire Empowerment Training Programme, Hon. Igbalaye said the initiative was aimed at equipping participants with essential skills for economic independence and community development.

He equally posited that beyond skills training, the programme also included substantial community investments with over 45 Point of Sale (POS) machines, coupled with startup cash of N25,000 distributed to the participants, trainers and community as well.

According to him ,”the development is aimed at boosting local businesses and financial inclusion, infrastructure improvements, installation of hand pump and motorized boreholes in strategic wards and enhancing access to clean water in the area.”

“I would continue to build a future where every individual has the opportunity to achieve their aspirations and contribute meaningfully to their respective community.

“As participants departed with newfound skills and resources, the atmosphere was one of hope and determination, reflecting the program’s commitment to fostering growth and resilience within the community.

“The Imole-Bibire Empowerment Training Programme stands as a testament to Osun State’s dedication to inclusive growth and empowerment, setting a precedent for impactful community initiatives across the region. ”

Hon. Igbalaye praised the vision and support of Governor Ademola Adeleke, emphasizing his crucial role in driving positive change and community upliftment.

He also thanked the leadership of his political party and all stakeholders who contributed to the success of the programme.

The Imole-Bibire Empowerment Training Programme focused on imparting skills in makeup artistry, gele making, manicure, and pedicure. These skills were not merely aesthetic but represented pathways to economic self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship for the participants. Hon. Igbalaye highlighted the distribution of certificates and equipment as symbolic of opening doors to opportunity and realizing the potential of each participant.

