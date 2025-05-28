2025 Children’s Day: Adeleke reaffirms commitment to child welfare in Osun

The Osun State Government has reiterated its commitment to advancing the holistic development and well-being of children across the state, as part of ongoing efforts to build a just, inclusive, and secure society.

Governor Ademola Adeleke made this known during the 2025 Children’s Day celebration held at Fakunle Comprehensive College, Osogbo. The event, organized by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Children, and Social Welfare, brought together over 200 schools from across the state in a vibrant showcase of youthful energy and promise.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye, Governor Adeleke emphasized his administration’s unwavering resolve to transform Osun into a model of child-friendly governance, distinguished by tangible achievements in youth development.

Igbalaye called on all stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to the state’s mission by offering constructive criticism, innovative ideas, and practical solutions tailored to the evolving needs of today’s children.

In her welcome address, the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children, and Social Welfare, Hon. (Mrs.) Ayobola Awolowo, applauded the state government’s dedication to improving the lives of children, especially the underserved and vulnerable. She highlighted numerous interventions aimed at equipping young people for leadership and success.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration—“Stand Up, Speak Out: Building a Bully-Free Generation”—Awolowo urged governments at all levels, alongside parents, guardians, and the wider society, to unite in fostering a peaceful and nurturing environment essential for sustainable development.

The event was marked by a colourful march-past, inspected by the SSG, Hon. Igbalaye, and featured a variety of fun and educational activities. Methodist School, Ilesa, emerged the winner in the primary school category, while Ede Muslim Grammar School clinched first place among secondary schools. Prizes and recognitions were awarded to top-performing institutions, adding to the day’s excitement.

Children enjoyed games including bouncing castles and other inflatables, along with treats such as ice cream, popcorn, cotton candy, snacks, and drinks—creating an atmosphere of joy, vital for their mental and emotional growth.

The celebration attracted notable dignitaries, including Mrs. Olunike Adeleke (representative of the First Lady), members of the Osun State House of Assembly: Hon. Adekunle Oladimeji (Irepodun), Hon. Afeez Abiodun (Ola-Oluwa), Chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs, and Hon. Abiola Awoyeye (Ife Central); and Commissioners: Hon. Dipo Eluwole (Education), Hon. Dosu Babatunde (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Hon. Maruf Ayofe (Innovation, Science, and Technology), and Hon. Moshood Olagunju (Youth).

Also present were Hon. Sekinat Temilade, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs, Children, and Social Welfare; Barr. Babatunde Abimbola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs; directors and staff of the ministry; and several Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants to the Governor.

In a vote of thanks, Barr. Abimbola expressed deep appreciation to Governor Adeleke for his visionary leadership and tireless commitment to children’s development. She also thanked partners, stakeholders, and participants for their unwavering support, assuring that the Ministry will continue working toward a safer, inclusive, and empowered future for every child in Osun State.