By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Following the crisis looming the Osun state chapter of People’s Democratic Party, PDP over chairmanship issue, member of House of Representatives representing Ijesa North federal Constituency, Hon. Busayo Oluwole Oke has cautioned members of the party against any action or inaction capable of truncating the existing peace that has been in the party this while, just as he advised them not to allow selfish interest to ruin the party.

Oke in a statement personally signed by him and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on Sunday, emphasized the need to impress it on the protagonists of the ongoing schism in the state PDP that nothing positive could be reaped from needless creation of confusion and acrimony within the party.

The former Chairman of Defence Committee, former Chairman of Committee on Procurement and incumbent Chairman of Public Account Committee said “it is important for whoever that God puts in the position of authority to think about any likely negative effects of their actions on the numerous members of their party, wellwishers and supporters of their political leaning who are hoping for the best from their end.

The Reps member warned that “the ongoing crack in the leadership of the PDP in the state portends a bad omen for the party in the nearest future mostly on the aspirations of members of the party in the state at all levels from the position of a local government councillor to that of governorship.”

Oke therefore appealled passionately to all the political combatants, foot soldiers and their sympathisers to sheath their swords, stressing “that any nation or group of interested people who approach a war with a divided army is playing with perdition.”

He reminded the militia group(s) within the state chapter of PDP to maintain peace and resolve to unite with a view to attracting amity, unity and progress that will ensure electoral victory in subsequent elections for their party in the state.

The House of Representatives member also tasked all the PDP members and leaders in the state that now is the time for them “all without exception, to be good ambassadors of peace within the state.”

Hon. Oke also enjoined the youths in the party to take charge of promotion of peace and tranquillity within the party in the overall interest of their well-being as the present and nearest future belong to them.

The federal lawmaker in his words has this to say: “Let all the various interest groups in our party in the state put on a thinking cap and preoccupy themselves on how to restore the lost glory of our party to the state in the overall interest of our members in particular and the citizenry at large.”

Hon. Oke also added that “all our efforts should be geared towards the urgent repositioning of our party instead of needlessly dissipating energy on avoidable bickerings.”

He said further that “I begin to wonder if we are destined to eternally and perpetually play the role of an opposition having lost power to the ruling party about ten years ago. Our youths should refuse to be used by any leader to play any violent and ignoble roles with the willful intention to cause cataclysm within our party”, he said.

Hon. Oke who warned the social media reporters and opinion writers within the party to verify every story before disseminating it, discloded that, the output of many of them have succeeded in putting incalculable damage to the image of the party through the churning out of some glaring fake reports about perceived enemies of their principals.

He disclosed that “for proper sanity, discipline, peace and progress to return to the PDP in the state, there is need for quality control of this league of chartered writers who are only out to blindly protect the interest of their principals in the name of protecting the party all to the detriment of the corporate image of their party.” According to him: “As an unrepentant leader of the PDP whom God has blessed to be representing my people in Abuja, I have vowed to always make my endowments availabe for the wellbeing of my party and the people.” Oke continued “the kernel of my message is simple. A deep-eyed man begins shedding of tears from far away early enough; 2023 general elections are knocking”, the federal lawmaker counselled.”