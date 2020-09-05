….As Irewole APC Youths endorse Oyetola/Alabi for another term

By Sunday Oguntuyi, osogbo

Hundreds of women and Youths from the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Irewole Local Government area of Osun were on Friday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The defectors said they took the decision based on their conviction that the Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration is committed to people’s welfare and security, as well as massive infrastructural transformation.

The defectors include former PDP women leader in ward 5 of the council area, Mrs Alimat Akinwemimo, the former P.R.O of the PDP in ward 10, Mr Ambaliyu Adiza, another chieftain of the party in the area, Mrs Bola Akinpelu among many others.

The Deputy Governor, State of Osun, Mr Benedict Alabi, who received the individuals at his country home in Ikire reiterated the resolve of the administration in the state to transform all strata of Osun economy and restore hope of better future.

” I want to commend you for making this courageous decision to follow the right path after distinguishing between inclusive governance and deceit.

“I want to assure you that the Adegboyega Oyetola-led administration will never let you down in any way, we shall continue to make you happy and build better future for our coming generations”, Alabi stated.

Also on ground to receive the defectors into the APC fold were the Party Chairman in the council area, Alhaji Arimiyau Owoade, Chairman, APC Elders forum in Irewole, Alhaji Fasaasi Olubowale and the State APC Youths leader, Hon. Aliyu Tewogbade.

Meanwhile, APC youth from various wards across the Local Government had earlier gathered at the venue in solidarity for Oyetola’s administration by endorsing the Governor and the Deputy for another term of 4 years in Office.

The APC Youth wing in the council area, led by Comrade Olagoke Akinwemimo, said the decision was to support the continuity of good governance by the APC-led administration in the state.

He said : ” Our Governor has been performing creditably well since inception, even to the amazement of leading opposition party members.

” The level of prudent management of resources by this governmwnt, which responsible for massive infrastructural transformation in health and other critical sectors despite the accruing meagre resources into the state were unprecedented.

” That is why youths in Irewole decided to endorse the Governor and his Deputy for second term”.

Commissioner for Youth and Sport in the state, Mr Yemi Lawal and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth and Sports, Mr Adegboyega Lateef, while addressing the APC youths and the defectors advised them to avail themselves of the federal Government empowerment programmes, which its registration commences on Monday across all local governments in the state.

Lawal, who was represented by Mr Ogunkoya Oluwole said the registration would last for three days, saying the state Government has put necessary machinery in place to train those who will impact knowledge and skills on the youths.

Also, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths and Sports disclosed that plan was underway to give youths in the state some necessary training on skills acquisition for self reliance.

He added that the state government would also recruit another set of O YES cadet following the expiration of the terms of service of the last batch in August this year.

In their seperate remarks, the Chairman, Irewole local government, Hon Remi Abass and his counterpart from Irewole North East LCDA, Hon. Opeyemi Adeboye eulogised Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his consistency on infrastructural development and commitment to people’s welfare.

The duo expressed appreciation to the Governor, particularly on the on-going water project and road rehabilitation in the area, just as they implored the people of the council areas to protect the projects when completed.