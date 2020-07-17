Age, they say, is wisdom if one has lived one’s life properly. People should be mindful of the legacies they bequeath to the younger generations as they age, and all these Babas ought to know that lying shouldn’t be one of such legacies.
When Baba Francis Fadahunsi lied about four days ago, I tarried awhile, waiting to see if his office would disown the lies credited to him. After 24 hours, without reading any disclaimer from Baba Fadahunsi, I debunked the lies.
After debunking the lies, his spokesman, Pastor Segun Progress, came up to say “Senator Fadahunsi never made any statement on N9B, it’s an idle government with a lot to hid that will use quality time responding to a WhatsApp post. Osun really needs deliverance.”
It did not stop there. Some PDP social media guys joined him to chorus the above lines.
Ironically, among those who joined him were people who had used Baba Fadahunsi’s false claims as basis to malign and haul insults at my principal, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. In a saner clime, these people ought to have first apologised for accusing the government and the governor wrongly before looking at the propriety or otherwise of our response.
To further confirm their lies, I am aware that Baba Fadahunsi and his spokesman have so far turned down two separate requests to have a conversation with me on their bogus claims. Rave FM’s “Frank Talk” anchor, Mr. Femi Olanipekun, said so during the programme he hosted on Wednesday, where I had featured to further reinforce our position that these people are peddlers of lies.
I was, therefore, taken aback this morning to read another Baba, who incidentally is the acting Chairman of a faction of the PDP in the state, Elder Sunday Atitade trying to reinforce a claim Baba Fadahunsi had since denied.
Long before Baba Fadahunsi made his bogus claims, we had lined up Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other government officials to kick-start a ministerial briefing today. Thank God, one of those lined up is a member of our Health Revitalisation Committee. I am sure all the issues raised in the PDP Press Release will be addressed.
But before then, let me hasten to add that only the blind will fail to see our intervention in the Health Sector. In Ede, where Baba Sunday Atitade hails from, we have done more than 10 of the Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs. Did he visit any of them, and he could not find the structure there or what? Where was Baba on September 16, 2019? We were at Adejuwon in Ede North, to inaugurate one of the PHCs. Baba, you need not travel to Osogbo from Ede, to not only see these structures, but feel the presence of a government that is not discriminatory.
In case the naysayers have forgotten, apart from rehabilitating and renovating these PHCs, these are the other components associated with the revitalisation of the PHCs: Water Project with 5,000 litres of storage tanks and six fetching bays for the host communities where the PHC is located, medical equipment supplied to each focal PHCs that is under Rehabilitation, Adult and Infant weighing scale, blood pressure monitor, beddings and drugs among many other requirements as prescribed by WHO.
Below are some of our interventions in the health sector:
STATUS OF OTHER HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURAL PROJECTS AS AT 16/07/2020
S/N PROJECT REMARKS
1. Construction of 120-Bed Ward at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. On-going
2. Construction of Doctors’ Quarters at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. On-going
3. Remodelling of Main Surgical Theatre Complex at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. On-going
4. Rehabilitation of Blood Bank Building at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed
5. Blockwall fencing of Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed
6. Rehabilitation of Laboratory Service Building at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed
7. Renovation of Children’s Ward at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed
8. Remodelling of Surgical Ward at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed
9. Rehabilitation of Accident Trauma Centre at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed
10. Renovation of Staff Clinic, State Secretariat Complex, Abere. Completed
11. Renovation of Government House Clinic, GRA, Osogbo Completed
12. Repair and Renovation of State Primary Healthcare Board Building, Osogbo. Completed
13. Remodelling of old Library Building of Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro to a Holding Centre for covid-19 patients. Completed
14. Remodeling of Faculty of Nursing Services at LAUTECH, Mercyland, to a Holding Centre for covid-19 patients. Completed
15. Remodelling of Stroke Ward at OAUTHC, Ile-Ife, to a Holding Centre for covid-19 patients. Completed
16 Upgrade of General Hospital , Ejigbo with Special Children’s ward and Doctor’s Quaters Completed
17 Upgrade of General Hospital , Ifetedo Completed
STATUS OF 332 FOCAL PHC AS 16/07/2020
S/NO PHC ADDRESS LGA OF PHC REMARK
1 PHC OMI ERAN BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED
2 PHC OMITOTO LINE(III) IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED
3 PHC SABO OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED
4 PHC STADIUM ILA LGA COMPLETED
5 PHC ADETI ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED
6 PHC ITAASIN FAMIA ROAD AREA OFFICE MODAKEKE COMPLETED
7 PHC AKO AREA IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED
8 PHC ORA IGBOMINA IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED
9 PHC ALAGBEDE IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED
10 PHC BOLORUNDURO OROLU LGA COMPLETED
11 IKA PHC EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED
12 PHC OJA TIMI AGBALE EDE NORTH COMPLETED
13 PHC OKINNI EGBEDORE COMPLETED
14 PHC SABO OLAOLU IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
15 PHC ODO IWARA IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED
16 PHC IJAMO ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED
17 PHC IMO ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED
18 PHC ILAJE ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED
19 PHC ISOKUN ILESHA WEST LGA COMPLETED
20 PHC IKONIFIN OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED
21 PHC OTA-EFUN OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED
22 PHC OKE AMALA IFELODUN COMPLETED
23 PHC MONISOLA IWO LGA COMPLETED
24 PHC OYAN 2 ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
25 PHC IGBAYE ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
26 PHC OKE-IYIN ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED
27 PHC TONKERE AYEEDAADE LGA COMPLETED
28 PHC OLORUNSOGO EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED
29 MC ALAJUE EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED
30 PHC ALGON OKE-OSUN IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED
31 PHC MUBARAKA OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
32 PHC OSUN AGBENI EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
33 PHC OWODE,IDIOSE IFELODUN LGA COMPLETED
34 PHC OLORI AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED
35 PHC POPO OLUPONNA AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED
36 PHC GBALEFEFE AREA OFFICE LGA COMPLETED
37 MPHC IRAGBERI EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED
38 MHC ADEREMI IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
39 PHC FAMIA IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
40 PHC AWO EGBEDORE COMPLETED
41 PHC ILE AYO IPERIN ILA COMPLETED
42 PHC ITA SAPON ILA COMPLETED
43 PHC EYINNIGBO IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
44 PHC IJABE ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
45 PHC AGBEYE ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
46 PHC OTAN ILE OBOKUN LGA COMPLETED
47 PHC IKEJI ARAKEJI ORIADE LGA COMPLETED
48 PHC ADEKUNLE ILA LGA COMPLETED
49 PHC AROWOJOBE ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED
50 PHC OKE BAALE ADA BORIPE LGA COMPLETED
51 PHC OGUNLADE ILA LGA COMPLETED
52 PHC ADEOWO IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED
53 PHC OLOYAN IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
54 MHC ENUWA IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
55 PHC ITAGUNMODI ATAKUMOSA WEST LGA COMPLETED
56 PHC IWARA ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED
57 PHC OKE GADA EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
58 PHC IGBOGI ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED
59 PHC ILE OGO OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED
60 PHC AROMIWE IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
61 PHC OLUKOTUN ODO OTIN LGA COMPLETED
62 PHC IBA, IREE ROAD IFELODUN COMPLETED
63 PHC OBATEDO IWO LGA COMPLETED
64 PHC FAJI ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
65 PHC OKE AFO IFELODUN LGA COMPLETED
66 PHC IDI OGUN RAILWAY STATION NEW DESIGN AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED
67 PHC IKOTUN EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED
68 ODEYINKA MPHC IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED
69 PHC OLOKUTA ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED
70 PHC TELEMU OLA OLUWA LGA COMPLETED
71 PHC OYAN 1 ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
72 PHC ERE IJESA ORIADE LGA COMPLETED
73 PHC KELEBE OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED
74 PHC INISA ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED
75 PHC OKITI OROLU LGA COMPLETED
76 PHC ILUDUN OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
77 PHC AYITEDO AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED
78 PHC OKE AREE, IREE BORIPE COMPLETED
79 PHC AGBA BORIPE COMPLETED
80 PHC OJO EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED
81 PHC OKE IBA. EMILOJU IFELODUN COMPLETED
82 PHC IGBOYA IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
83 PHC MORO IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
84 PHC ATILE IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED
85 PHC AJANGBALA IWO LGA COMPLETED
86 PHC OLOBU IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
87 PHC OWOKA OROLU LGA COMPLETED
88 PHC ALASAN EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED
89 PHC GBALEFEFE IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
90 MDG ASA OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED
91 PHC ALAJALOGE OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
92 PHC IKOTI ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED
93 PHC DAGBOLU IFELODUN LGA COMPLETED
94 FAJUYI ILARE IFE CENTRAL COMPLETED
95 PHC OKE OKO ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED
96 PHC WAKAJAYE JUNCTION AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED
97 PHC OLUSOKUN EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
98 PHC OMISORE AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED
99 PHC AYEDAADE IREWOLE COMPLETED
100 PHC OGBAGBA OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED
101 PHC ADODO EDE NORTH COMPLETED
102 PHC KUYE EDE SOUTH COMPLETED
103 PHC OJOMU ODO –OTIN LGA COMPLETED
104 PHC OKUKU 2 ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
105 PHC AGO OWU AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED
106 PHC POPO EJIGBO EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED
107 PHC SONGBE EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED
108 PHC AYEGBOGBO EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED
109 PHC BODE OSI OLA OLUWA COMPLETED
110 PHC IKIRE ILE OLA OLUWA COMPLETED
111 PHC EEKISI IWO LGA COMPLETED
112 PHC OWODE OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
113 PHC OKE-OSUN OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
114 PHC OMODA IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED
115 PHC EGAN AAJE OROLU LGA COMPLETED
116 PHC OKE IRO ILESHA EAST LGA COMPLETED
117 PHC OLOBERE {MDG} IWO LGA COMPLETED
118 PHC ARAROMI OWU AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED
119 PHC ILOKO IJESHA ORIADE LGA COMPLETED
120 PHC OKE OJA ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED
121 PHC ISALE AGBARA OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
122 MHC FEESU IWO LGA COMPLETED
123 PHC ALAYE IWO LGA COMPLETED
124 ARAROMI IRAGBIJI PHC BORIPE LGA COMPLETED
125 PHC GARAGE OLODE IFE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED
126 PHC IPOLE ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED
127 PHC IBOKUN OBOKUN LGA COMPLETED
128 PHC ILASE-IJESA OBOKUN LGA COMPLETED
129 PHC AKODA EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED
130 PHC ISALE -ISOLO EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED
131 PHC OKE ALFA ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED
132 PHC AKARABATA IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
133 PHC OBA OKE OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED
134 PHC OKE ABEESU OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
135 PHC OKE ODO, ORILE OWU AYEDAADE COMPLETED
136 PHC ISLAMIYA IREWOLE COMPLETED
137 PHC OKE AMONA IFE SOUTH COMPLETED
138 PHC ARAROMI, OKE ODO IFE SOUTH COMPLETED
139 PHC ODOGBO ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED
140 PHC ISALE OYEKU EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
141 PHC OTEU VILLAGE IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED
142 PHC ORANRAN ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED
143 PHC OKE OGI BORIPE LGA COMPLETED
144 PHC WASIMI IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED
145 PHC AGBERIRE IWO LGA COMPLETED
146 PHC OOYE OROLU LGA COMPLETED
147 PHC APASO EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
148 PHC SEKONA EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED
149 PHC ABORISADE IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
150 MPHC OKE IPADI EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED
151 PHC AYEPE ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED
152 PHC IGBAJO BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED
153 PHC OYI AYEGUNLE IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED
154 PHC ADEBISI JAYEOBA ILA LGA COMPLETED
155 PHC CO-OP ALAGBEDE IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED
156 PHC OKE ILA ORANGUN IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED
157 PHC JAGUN OSI ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
158 PHC IYERE ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED
159 PHC MOSERU IWO LGA COMPLETED
160 PHC YIDI OBA IWO LGA COMPLETED
161 PHC OLUNISA ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
162 PHC ILIE OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED
163 PHC EDUNABON MODEL IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
164 PHC OLONDE IFELODUN LGA COMPLETED
165 PHC ERIN IJESA ORIADE LGA COMPLETED
166 PHC OGBON ALUKO, IGBAJO BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED
167 PHC BUDO BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED
168 PHC IDO IJESHA ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED
169 PHC AFOLU IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
170 PHC ANWO IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
171 PHC OKE OOYE ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED
172 PHC ORINKINRAN ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED
173 PHC IJEBU -JESA ORIADE LGA COMPLETED
174 PHC OJATUNTUN IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
175 PHC ELEYELE IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
176 PHC EREJA ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED
177 PHC IREPODUN OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
178 PHC EKOSIN ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED
179 WAKAJAYE PHC{NEW DESIGN} AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED
180 PHC AKIRIBOTO(II) AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED
181 MASIFA PHC (NEW) EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED
182 PHC OGO OLUWA OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
183 SERIKI ISIAKA IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
184 PHC INISHA ODO OTIN COMPLETED
185 PHC ALEKUWODO OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED
186 PHC AYINRIN ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED
187 PHC SOKOTO ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED
188 PHC IPOYE ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED
189 PHC OKE OMI OTAN BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED
190 PHC ASUNMO EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
191 PHC OKE ERAN ILOBU IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
192 PHC OKE ILA, ERIN OSUN IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED
193 PHC ARAROMI OROLU LGA COMPLETED
194 PHC ARA EGBEDORE COMPLETED
195 PHC TOTAL APOMU ISOKAN COMPLETED
196 PHC FIDIWO IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED
197 PHC EDEDIMEJI EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED
198 PHC ILEMO ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED
199 PHC FAYEMI IKIJA IFE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED
200 PHC ERIPA BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED
201 PHC SOOKO IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
202 PHC TONKERE ORILE IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
203 PHC IFEWARA ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED
204 PHC IJUGBE, OJA ALE AYEEDAADE LGA COMPLETED
205 MC ADEJUWON EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
206 PHC IFELODUN COMMUNITY IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED
207 PHC IKOYI ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED
208 PHC SAFEJO IFE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED
209 PHC ASABA TO PHC ASI ODO –OTIN LGA COMPLETED
210 PHC OBALENDE ORIADE LGA COMPLETED
211 PHC OKE-ELU GBONGAN AYEEDAAE LGA COMPLETED
212 PHC AKUI IREMO IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
213 PHC MOORE IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED
214 PHC ITAAPA ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED
215 PHC ILE OGBO AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED
216 MC OKE-OBADA EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED
217 PHC OGBURO IWO LGA COMPLETED
218 PHC ASAMU OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED
219 PHC OLUGBODO IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED
220 PHC ANAYE ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED
221 PHC IKEJI ILE ORIADE LGA COMPLETED
222 PHC ASAWO ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED
223 MDG ORA IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED
224 PHC ABAGBORO IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED
225 PHC OKOOKO,IPETUMODU IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED
226 PHC OLUOFINRIN IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED
FOR OUR HEALTH INSURANCE AGENCY, SEE WHAT THE GOVT HAS DONE.
Mr. Governor promised during his inauguration to provide qualitative healthcare to the people of our dear state through the implementation of Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).
• Within the first few months in office he approved the release of enabling circulars for the participation of the public servants and the tertiary institution students
• He released take-off grant of One Hundred and Fifty Million (150,000,000) Naira from SOML fund for the establishment of the Agency
• He also ensured that the equity grant meant to provide the services for the poor vulnerable people was included in the 2019 and 2020 budgets.
• He approved the release of Four Hundred and Seventy Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Three Hundred and Ten (477,912,310) Naira as equity grant (also from SOML fund)
• He has renovated Primary Health Centres (PHCs) also from SOML fund, about 250 of which are already delivering services to both rural and urban dwellers of the state, including the poorest of the poor benefitting from the health insurance scheme of the government through equity grant.
• He stocked the PHCs with drugs and purchased equipments for their operations.
• He recently approved the establishment of OHIS Drug Distribution Centre which is now supplying medicines and consumables to 16 OHIS accredited government secondary health facilities across the state in order to put an end to the perennial Out of Stock Syndrome of medicines in government secondary healthcare facilities for health insurance enrollees.
• He approved the full implementation of Revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health workers’ Salary Structure (CONHESS)in order to attract medical doctors and other health workers to the state with a view to improving the shortage of health personnel in all government hospitals in the state.
• Many government workers and self employed as well as unemployed poor persons are benefitting from the state health insurance scheme (OHIS). So far over fifty surgical operations ranging from hydrocelectomy to caesarian section and even bilateral below elbow amputation have been done under OHIS.