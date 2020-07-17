Age, they say, is wisdom if one has lived one’s life properly. People should be mindful of the legacies they bequeath to the younger generations as they age, and all these Babas ought to know that lying shouldn’t be one of such legacies.

When Baba Francis Fadahunsi lied about four days ago, I tarried awhile, waiting to see if his office would disown the lies credited to him. After 24 hours, without reading any disclaimer from Baba Fadahunsi, I debunked the lies.

After debunking the lies, his spokesman, Pastor Segun Progress, came up to say “Senator Fadahunsi never made any statement on N9B, it’s an idle government with a lot to hid that will use quality time responding to a WhatsApp post. Osun really needs deliverance.”

It did not stop there. Some PDP social media guys joined him to chorus the above lines.

Ironically, among those who joined him were people who had used Baba Fadahunsi’s false claims as basis to malign and haul insults at my principal, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. In a saner clime, these people ought to have first apologised for accusing the government and the governor wrongly before looking at the propriety or otherwise of our response.

To further confirm their lies, I am aware that Baba Fadahunsi and his spokesman have so far turned down two separate requests to have a conversation with me on their bogus claims. Rave FM’s “Frank Talk” anchor, Mr. Femi Olanipekun, said so during the programme he hosted on Wednesday, where I had featured to further reinforce our position that these people are peddlers of lies.

I was, therefore, taken aback this morning to read another Baba, who incidentally is the acting Chairman of a faction of the PDP in the state, Elder Sunday Atitade trying to reinforce a claim Baba Fadahunsi had since denied.

Long before Baba Fadahunsi made his bogus claims, we had lined up Commissioners, Special Advisers, and other government officials to kick-start a ministerial briefing today. Thank God, one of those lined up is a member of our Health Revitalisation Committee. I am sure all the issues raised in the PDP Press Release will be addressed.

But before then, let me hasten to add that only the blind will fail to see our intervention in the Health Sector. In Ede, where Baba Sunday Atitade hails from, we have done more than 10 of the Primary Healthcare Centres, PHCs. Did he visit any of them, and he could not find the structure there or what? Where was Baba on September 16, 2019? We were at Adejuwon in Ede North, to inaugurate one of the PHCs. Baba, you need not travel to Osogbo from Ede, to not only see these structures, but feel the presence of a government that is not discriminatory.

In case the naysayers have forgotten, apart from rehabilitating and renovating these PHCs, these are the other components associated with the revitalisation of the PHCs: Water Project with 5,000 litres of storage tanks and six fetching bays for the host communities where the PHC is located, medical equipment supplied to each focal PHCs that is under Rehabilitation, Adult and Infant weighing scale, blood pressure monitor, beddings and drugs among many other requirements as prescribed by WHO.

Below are some of our interventions in the health sector:

STATUS OF OTHER HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURAL PROJECTS AS AT 16/07/2020

S/N PROJECT REMARKS

1. Construction of 120-Bed Ward at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. On-going

2. Construction of Doctors’ Quarters at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. On-going

3. Remodelling of Main Surgical Theatre Complex at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. On-going

4. Rehabilitation of Blood Bank Building at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed

5. Blockwall fencing of Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed

6. Rehabilitation of Laboratory Service Building at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed

7. Renovation of Children’s Ward at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed

8. Remodelling of Surgical Ward at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed

9. Rehabilitation of Accident Trauma Centre at Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro. Completed

10. Renovation of Staff Clinic, State Secretariat Complex, Abere. Completed

11. Renovation of Government House Clinic, GRA, Osogbo Completed

12. Repair and Renovation of State Primary Healthcare Board Building, Osogbo. Completed

13. Remodelling of old Library Building of Osun State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro to a Holding Centre for covid-19 patients. Completed

14. Remodeling of Faculty of Nursing Services at LAUTECH, Mercyland, to a Holding Centre for covid-19 patients. Completed

15. Remodelling of Stroke Ward at OAUTHC, Ile-Ife, to a Holding Centre for covid-19 patients. Completed

16 Upgrade of General Hospital , Ejigbo with Special Children’s ward and Doctor’s Quaters Completed

17 Upgrade of General Hospital , Ifetedo Completed

STATUS OF 332 FOCAL PHC AS 16/07/2020

S/NO PHC ADDRESS LGA OF PHC REMARK

1 PHC OMI ERAN BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED

2 PHC OMITOTO LINE(III) IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED

3 PHC SABO OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED

4 PHC STADIUM ILA LGA COMPLETED

5 PHC ADETI ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED

6 PHC ITAASIN FAMIA ROAD AREA OFFICE MODAKEKE COMPLETED

7 PHC AKO AREA IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED

8 PHC ORA IGBOMINA IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED

9 PHC ALAGBEDE IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED

10 PHC BOLORUNDURO OROLU LGA COMPLETED

11 IKA PHC EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED

12 PHC OJA TIMI AGBALE EDE NORTH COMPLETED

13 PHC OKINNI EGBEDORE COMPLETED

14 PHC SABO OLAOLU IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

15 PHC ODO IWARA IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED

16 PHC IJAMO ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED

17 PHC IMO ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED

18 PHC ILAJE ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED

19 PHC ISOKUN ILESHA WEST LGA COMPLETED

20 PHC IKONIFIN OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED

21 PHC OTA-EFUN OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED

22 PHC OKE AMALA IFELODUN COMPLETED

23 PHC MONISOLA IWO LGA COMPLETED

24 PHC OYAN 2 ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

25 PHC IGBAYE ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

26 PHC OKE-IYIN ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED

27 PHC TONKERE AYEEDAADE LGA COMPLETED

28 PHC OLORUNSOGO EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED

29 MC ALAJUE EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED

30 PHC ALGON OKE-OSUN IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED

31 PHC MUBARAKA OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

32 PHC OSUN AGBENI EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

33 PHC OWODE,IDIOSE IFELODUN LGA COMPLETED

34 PHC OLORI AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED

35 PHC POPO OLUPONNA AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED

36 PHC GBALEFEFE AREA OFFICE LGA COMPLETED

37 MPHC IRAGBERI EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED

38 MHC ADEREMI IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

39 PHC FAMIA IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

40 PHC AWO EGBEDORE COMPLETED

41 PHC ILE AYO IPERIN ILA COMPLETED

42 PHC ITA SAPON ILA COMPLETED

43 PHC EYINNIGBO IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

44 PHC IJABE ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

45 PHC AGBEYE ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

46 PHC OTAN ILE OBOKUN LGA COMPLETED

47 PHC IKEJI ARAKEJI ORIADE LGA COMPLETED

48 PHC ADEKUNLE ILA LGA COMPLETED

49 PHC AROWOJOBE ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED

50 PHC OKE BAALE ADA BORIPE LGA COMPLETED

51 PHC OGUNLADE ILA LGA COMPLETED

52 PHC ADEOWO IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED

53 PHC OLOYAN IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

54 MHC ENUWA IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

55 PHC ITAGUNMODI ATAKUMOSA WEST LGA COMPLETED

56 PHC IWARA ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED

57 PHC OKE GADA EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

58 PHC IGBOGI ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED

59 PHC ILE OGO OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED

60 PHC AROMIWE IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

61 PHC OLUKOTUN ODO OTIN LGA COMPLETED

62 PHC IBA, IREE ROAD IFELODUN COMPLETED

63 PHC OBATEDO IWO LGA COMPLETED

64 PHC FAJI ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

65 PHC OKE AFO IFELODUN LGA COMPLETED

66 PHC IDI OGUN RAILWAY STATION NEW DESIGN AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED

67 PHC IKOTUN EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED

68 ODEYINKA MPHC IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED

69 PHC OLOKUTA ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED

70 PHC TELEMU OLA OLUWA LGA COMPLETED

71 PHC OYAN 1 ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

72 PHC ERE IJESA ORIADE LGA COMPLETED

73 PHC KELEBE OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED

74 PHC INISA ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED

75 PHC OKITI OROLU LGA COMPLETED

76 PHC ILUDUN OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

77 PHC AYITEDO AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED

78 PHC OKE AREE, IREE BORIPE COMPLETED

79 PHC AGBA BORIPE COMPLETED

80 PHC OJO EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED

81 PHC OKE IBA. EMILOJU IFELODUN COMPLETED

82 PHC IGBOYA IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

83 PHC MORO IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

84 PHC ATILE IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED

85 PHC AJANGBALA IWO LGA COMPLETED

86 PHC OLOBU IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

87 PHC OWOKA OROLU LGA COMPLETED

88 PHC ALASAN EGBEDORE LGA COMPLETED

89 PHC GBALEFEFE IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

90 MDG ASA OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED

91 PHC ALAJALOGE OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

92 PHC IKOTI ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED

93 PHC DAGBOLU IFELODUN LGA COMPLETED

94 FAJUYI ILARE IFE CENTRAL COMPLETED

95 PHC OKE OKO ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED

96 PHC WAKAJAYE JUNCTION AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED

97 PHC OLUSOKUN EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

98 PHC OMISORE AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED

99 PHC AYEDAADE IREWOLE COMPLETED

100 PHC OGBAGBA OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED

101 PHC ADODO EDE NORTH COMPLETED

102 PHC KUYE EDE SOUTH COMPLETED

103 PHC OJOMU ODO –OTIN LGA COMPLETED

104 PHC OKUKU 2 ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

105 PHC AGO OWU AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED

106 PHC POPO EJIGBO EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED

107 PHC SONGBE EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED

108 PHC AYEGBOGBO EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED

109 PHC BODE OSI OLA OLUWA COMPLETED

110 PHC IKIRE ILE OLA OLUWA COMPLETED

111 PHC EEKISI IWO LGA COMPLETED

112 PHC OWODE OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

113 PHC OKE-OSUN OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

114 PHC OMODA IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED

115 PHC EGAN AAJE OROLU LGA COMPLETED

116 PHC OKE IRO ILESHA EAST LGA COMPLETED

117 PHC OLOBERE {MDG} IWO LGA COMPLETED

118 PHC ARAROMI OWU AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED

119 PHC ILOKO IJESHA ORIADE LGA COMPLETED

120 PHC OKE OJA ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED

121 PHC ISALE AGBARA OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

122 MHC FEESU IWO LGA COMPLETED

123 PHC ALAYE IWO LGA COMPLETED

124 ARAROMI IRAGBIJI PHC BORIPE LGA COMPLETED

125 PHC GARAGE OLODE IFE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED

126 PHC IPOLE ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED

127 PHC IBOKUN OBOKUN LGA COMPLETED

128 PHC ILASE-IJESA OBOKUN LGA COMPLETED

129 PHC AKODA EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED

130 PHC ISALE -ISOLO EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED

131 PHC OKE ALFA ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED

132 PHC AKARABATA IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

133 PHC OBA OKE OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED

134 PHC OKE ABEESU OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

135 PHC OKE ODO, ORILE OWU AYEDAADE COMPLETED

136 PHC ISLAMIYA IREWOLE COMPLETED

137 PHC OKE AMONA IFE SOUTH COMPLETED

138 PHC ARAROMI, OKE ODO IFE SOUTH COMPLETED

139 PHC ODOGBO ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED

140 PHC ISALE OYEKU EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

141 PHC OTEU VILLAGE IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED

142 PHC ORANRAN ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED

143 PHC OKE OGI BORIPE LGA COMPLETED

144 PHC WASIMI IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED

145 PHC AGBERIRE IWO LGA COMPLETED

146 PHC OOYE OROLU LGA COMPLETED

147 PHC APASO EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

148 PHC SEKONA EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED

149 PHC ABORISADE IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

150 MPHC OKE IPADI EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED

151 PHC AYEPE ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED

152 PHC IGBAJO BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED

153 PHC OYI AYEGUNLE IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED

154 PHC ADEBISI JAYEOBA ILA LGA COMPLETED

155 PHC CO-OP ALAGBEDE IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED

156 PHC OKE ILA ORANGUN IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED

157 PHC JAGUN OSI ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

158 PHC IYERE ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED

159 PHC MOSERU IWO LGA COMPLETED

160 PHC YIDI OBA IWO LGA COMPLETED

161 PHC OLUNISA ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

162 PHC ILIE OLORUNDA LGA COMPLETED

163 PHC EDUNABON MODEL IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

164 PHC OLONDE IFELODUN LGA COMPLETED

165 PHC ERIN IJESA ORIADE LGA COMPLETED

166 PHC OGBON ALUKO, IGBAJO BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED

167 PHC BUDO BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED

168 PHC IDO IJESHA ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED

169 PHC AFOLU IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

170 PHC ANWO IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

171 PHC OKE OOYE ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED

172 PHC ORINKINRAN ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED

173 PHC IJEBU -JESA ORIADE LGA COMPLETED

174 PHC OJATUNTUN IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

175 PHC ELEYELE IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

176 PHC EREJA ILESA WEST LGA COMPLETED

177 PHC IREPODUN OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

178 PHC EKOSIN ODO-OTIN LGA COMPLETED

179 WAKAJAYE PHC{NEW DESIGN} AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED

180 PHC AKIRIBOTO(II) AYEDAADE LGA COMPLETED

181 MASIFA PHC (NEW) EJIGBO LGA COMPLETED

182 PHC OGO OLUWA OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

183 SERIKI ISIAKA IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

184 PHC INISHA ODO OTIN COMPLETED

185 PHC ALEKUWODO OSOGBO LGA COMPLETED

186 PHC AYINRIN ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED

187 PHC SOKOTO ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED

188 PHC IPOYE ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED

189 PHC OKE OMI OTAN BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED

190 PHC ASUNMO EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

191 PHC OKE ERAN ILOBU IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

192 PHC OKE ILA, ERIN OSUN IREPODUN LGA COMPLETED

193 PHC ARAROMI OROLU LGA COMPLETED

194 PHC ARA EGBEDORE COMPLETED

195 PHC TOTAL APOMU ISOKAN COMPLETED

196 PHC FIDIWO IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED

197 PHC EDEDIMEJI EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED

198 PHC ILEMO ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED

199 PHC FAYEMI IKIJA IFE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED

200 PHC ERIPA BOLUWADURO LGA COMPLETED

201 PHC SOOKO IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

202 PHC TONKERE ORILE IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

203 PHC IFEWARA ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED

204 PHC IJUGBE, OJA ALE AYEEDAADE LGA COMPLETED

205 MC ADEJUWON EDE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

206 PHC IFELODUN COMMUNITY IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED

207 PHC IKOYI ISOKAN LGA COMPLETED

208 PHC SAFEJO IFE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED

209 PHC ASABA TO PHC ASI ODO –OTIN LGA COMPLETED

210 PHC OBALENDE ORIADE LGA COMPLETED

211 PHC OKE-ELU GBONGAN AYEEDAAE LGA COMPLETED

212 PHC AKUI IREMO IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

213 PHC MOORE IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED

214 PHC ITAAPA ATAKUMOSA EAST COMPLETED

215 PHC ILE OGBO AYEDIRE LGA COMPLETED

216 MC OKE-OBADA EDE SOUTH LGA COMPLETED

217 PHC OGBURO IWO LGA COMPLETED

218 PHC ASAMU OLA-OLUWA LGA COMPLETED

219 PHC OLUGBODO IFE EAST LGA COMPLETED

220 PHC ANAYE ILESA EAST LGA COMPLETED

221 PHC IKEJI ILE ORIADE LGA COMPLETED

222 PHC ASAWO ATAKUMOSA WEST COMPLETED

223 MDG ORA IFEDAYO LGA COMPLETED

224 PHC ABAGBORO IFE CENTRAL LGA COMPLETED

225 PHC OKOOKO,IPETUMODU IFE NORTH LGA COMPLETED

226 PHC OLUOFINRIN IREWOLE LGA COMPLETED

FOR OUR HEALTH INSURANCE AGENCY, SEE WHAT THE GOVT HAS DONE.

Mr. Governor promised during his inauguration to provide qualitative healthcare to the people of our dear state through the implementation of Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS).

• Within the first few months in office he approved the release of enabling circulars for the participation of the public servants and the tertiary institution students

• He released take-off grant of One Hundred and Fifty Million (150,000,000) Naira from SOML fund for the establishment of the Agency

• He also ensured that the equity grant meant to provide the services for the poor vulnerable people was included in the 2019 and 2020 budgets.

• He approved the release of Four Hundred and Seventy Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Three Hundred and Ten (477,912,310) Naira as equity grant (also from SOML fund)

• He has renovated Primary Health Centres (PHCs) also from SOML fund, about 250 of which are already delivering services to both rural and urban dwellers of the state, including the poorest of the poor benefitting from the health insurance scheme of the government through equity grant.

• He stocked the PHCs with drugs and purchased equipments for their operations.

• He recently approved the establishment of OHIS Drug Distribution Centre which is now supplying medicines and consumables to 16 OHIS accredited government secondary health facilities across the state in order to put an end to the perennial Out of Stock Syndrome of medicines in government secondary healthcare facilities for health insurance enrollees.

• He approved the full implementation of Revised Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health workers’ Salary Structure (CONHESS)in order to attract medical doctors and other health workers to the state with a view to improving the shortage of health personnel in all government hospitals in the state.

• Many government workers and self employed as well as unemployed poor persons are benefitting from the state health insurance scheme (OHIS). So far over fifty surgical operations ranging from hydrocelectomy to caesarian section and even bilateral below elbow amputation have been done under OHIS.