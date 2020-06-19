By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The suspended Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Hon Soji Adagunodo, has faulted the outcome of the meeting of the State Working Committee, (SWC) describing it as laughable and joke of century .

He said the allegation of financial mismanagement leveled against him by the leadership of the party led by the acting Chairman, Elder Sunday Atidade is baseless.

Adagunodo warned that if the leadership of the party does not desist from “this cheap lies against his character,” the party might just be on its way to the ‘Golgotha’ as local government and gubernatorial elections draw nearer.

The party had during a press conference addressed by its acting Chairman, Elder Sunday Atidade had accused the embattled Chairman of financial mismanagement, calling on him to come and account for hundreds of millions of naira that allegedly disappeared from the party’s account.

Flanked by other members of the State Working Committee, Atidade during the press briefing said the suspended Chairman has refused to comply with the directives of the National Working Committee of the party that ordered him to hand over the party affairs to him, hence the need for the SWC in consultation with other stakeholders to obtain the statement of the accounts of the party from Sterling and First City Monument Banks.

According to him, the banks’ accounts revealed that Adagunodo allegedly spent a huge amount of money with no receipt, voucher and no approval.

But, while reacting, Adagunodo in a statement titled “Osun PDP and Diversionary tactics designed to prop up a baseless, failed petition”, said he did not expect the acting Chairman and someone of his status who he said was part of the decision makers to have come up with such appalling allegation.

He said he was wondering how the members of State Working Committee who were also part of the decision makers then would still embark in that “show of shame,” saying that if he had chosen to expose what they were trying to cover up, the credibility of the party would have suffered severe damage.

Adagunodo however, denied receiving any letter or notification from either the party or any auditing firm demanding explanation of any financial records.

“My initial resolution was to ignore the content and allow the organiser(s) of the Press Conference to continue the naked dance embarked upon in the market square. However, because the show of shame and extreme lust for power was spearheaded by someone who, to all intents and purposes, was my deputy, I had to rejig that resolution.

“It is funny that Mr Sunday Akanfe Atidade who is supposed to be above the board cannot get himself to realise the basic principles of life, that when you persecute people you always rouse them to be strong and stronger.

“He always sat by my side during most party meetings, deliberations and decisions. That he is the one that has now turned around, since the beginning of the unfortunate turn of events in the party, to be a major actor in these festering hostilities is appalling, disappointing, unfortunate and unexpected of someone of his status.

“PDP faithful and the general public will recall that the State Youth Leader, Mr. Seyi Bamidele, in a statement signed on behalf of the Party, which in itself was bizarre, had clearly said, “the State Chairman, Hon. Olasoji Adagunodo was yet to be found guilty of anything” and barely 24 hours later, the Acting Chairman of the same Executive Committee to which Seyi Bamidele belongs, and on whose behalf he had issued the statement, claimed that a hired auditor had confirmed hundreds of millions missing, “though no specific figures were given.”

“One wonders at what quality of auditor, worth his salt, would not be specific about quoted figures. Besides, is it possible that the said auditor was hired and completed his hatchet assignment, if he did any at all, within 24 hours and as such could not provide exact figures? Whatever the case maybe, why were the figures not stated anywhere in the body of the Press Conference addressed by Mr Sunday Akanfe Atidade?” he wondered.

“Meanwhile, contrary to the lies and claims that a report has been sent to me, I wish to state categorically that nobody has contacted me till this moment neither was any report sent to me. I only read about the audit in the news feed.

“If the claims actually exist, best practice procedures, if it was not designed to achieve predetermined mudslinging and smearing goals, would involve primary and secondary books of accounting. These books should be in the custody of officers constitutionally empowered to keep them. In addition, best practice procedures also demand that the Auditor seeks explanations at least from me, if he finds it too tedious to do a thorough job, before coming up with the indicting resolutions noted by Mr Atidade.

“It is interesting that, at this juncture, the whole of the State Working Committee feigns ignorance of all the expenses of the party that we executed between the 25th March, 2018, when we were inaugurated, and October 6th 2018. This was the period fund was raised and expenditures incurred. Let me state unequivocally that between then and when I was told to step aside on April 30 2020, I was the major financier of the Party.

“In this light, it is more than funny and ridiculous seeing the Atidade-led State Working Committee members that were fully part of all the decisions taken turning around, feigning ignorance of how these expenses were incurred.

“Whereas, proceeds from the sales of forms, including payments for delegate forms, were all remitted to the National headquarters of the party, all expenses and incomes were targeted at carrying out the party programs, including those mentioned above. Further more, one hundred and thirty thousand party membership Cards, copies of the Party Constitution and ward registers that were also purchased and distributed free of charge to the wards are also known to all. How convenient was it for Atidade-led SWC members to claim ignorance of all these expenses?

“It is now very clear that the Acting Chairman is extremely culpable in the ongoing crises in the Osun State PDP maybe because he is also from Ede. . I could be wrong but I want to believe that other executive members are still not and cannot be part of the shameful act.

“This is actually becoming extremely laughable and a serious joke taken too far. It might not be palatable for the Party. I hope the founding fathers, pioneer members and leadership of the Party will salvage the situation from those who are hell-bent on destroying our Party because of personal motives and agenda.”