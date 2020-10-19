By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Obokun peoples Democratic Party, Progressive Caucus on Monday faulted the removal of Hon. Soji Adagunodo as the chairman of Osun state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) describing it as a spite on the people of the constituency.

The group in a communique issued at the end of its meeting held in Ibokun on Monday also passed a vote of no confidence on the Senator representing Ife/ Ijesha senatorial district, Senator Adenigba Fadahunsi and the House of Representative representing Ijesha North federal constituency and Hon. Wole Oke.

Others were the State House Of Assembly member representing Obokun state constituency, Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi and Prince Diran Odeyemi, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Party, the party chairman in the local government, Hon. Adelani Owoeye, Mayowa Adejoorin, former Chairman, Obokun local government and Prince Tope Ladesuyi former PDP party Chairman at LG level

In the communique signed by Mr. Adeyemi Oluyole, Adejuwon Saheed and Mr. Olaoluwa Onifade, the Coordinator, Secretary and Public Relation Officer respectively, the caucus frowned at the step taken on the removal of Adagunodo and described it as unholy and a slap on the faces of the people in the constituency.

The group which described the ouster of the former chairman as a calculated attempt to outsmart them in the political scheme of things, called on the concerned authorities to speedily right all wrongs in the interest of the party.

To buttress their point further, the group quoted from the section (47), sub section 6 of the party’s constitution to the effect that, “whenever there is vacant seat in the party, it should be filled by another candidate from the same area.”

According to them, the provision was not however complied with by the leadership of the party.

The group argued further that wherever there is injustice in any circle, the end result would be barrenness and unfruitfulness in any establishment.

They therefore advised the leadership of the party to reverse their step on Adagunodo removal and follow the constitution strictly to help the party record victory in the next political dispensation in the state.

According to them, ”remarkable achievements could only be achieved in the atmosphere of progressivism and togetherness.”