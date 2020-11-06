By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The embattled Osun State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Soji Adgunodo on Friday resumed work after the state High Court sitting in Ikirun gave an interim injunction for his reinstatement.

Adagunodo who was welcomed back to office by his supporters, mainly youths chanting party slogan told reporters that he has come back to make sure that the party is well positioned for a greater task of winning the 2022 governorship election in the state.

He explained that people should not mistake the bickering in the party as division but mere conflict of interest which is normal in every political setting which he promised will be resolved soonest.

Adagunodo said he has been consulting leaders of the party since Tuesday when he was reinstated on how to best and the modalities to adopt to move the party forward.

On the present status of the party Secretariat that was rumoured to have been bought by an educational institution, he clarified that the party has always been a tenant and no matter how long it stays in a rented apartment, the ownership of the premises will always determine whether the party will maintain its tenancy there or not.

He however, said consultation is ongoing earnestly on what to do about the tenancy since, according to him, educational institutions and political parties’ relationship in terms of operations would be considered and “if we meet the new owners and we can come to terms the party will remain and if otherwise, they Party will definitely find an alternative accommodation immediately.”

Adagunodo therefore assured the public that all his State Working Committee and the State Executive members are together, explaining that there was never a time that they had quarrel among themselves.

He expressed confidence that all Executive members will comply with the order of the Court because when he was told to step aside on 30th April, 2020, about 7 months ago he complied fully until all internal mechanism have been exhausted before he finally headed to court as stipulated by the party’s constitution which led to the order of the court that reinstated him.

He said they all played matured politics as stakeholders throughout the period of the imbroglio because their position restrained them from taking sides.

He said PDP leaders and executive members are peace loving people which reflected in his total submission to all the orders given to him from the national headquarters of the party.