OBINNA EZUGWU

Amid his allegations that the US presidential election was rigged against him, Jim Kenny, the Mayor of Philadelphia has advised President Donald Trump to put his big boy pants on and accept that he has lost.

Trump who is losing to the Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden in both popular and the all important electoral college votes, has been alleging without proof that the election was fraudulent.

Biden at moment has 253 electoral college votes to Trump’s 2013 and is currently leading in the remaining battleground states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, a development that has jolted Trump and his Republican camp.

Kenny who was asked to share his opinion about the president’s claims advised him to concede defeat as other who lost before him did in the interest of the country.

“I think what the president needs to do is frankly put his big boy pants on,” he said.

“He needs to acknowledge the fact that he lost, and he needs to congratulate the winner, just as as Jimmy Carter did, just as George H. W. Bush did and frankly, just as Al Gore did, and let us move forward as a country.”