Shortage of South-Eastern recruits in Nigerian Army worries military authorities

The Nigerian Army has expressed concern over the low participation of youths from the South-East in its recruitment exercises, describing the trend as worrisome and detrimental to regional representation in the military.

To address the issue, the Army Headquarters in Abuja dispatched the 2025 Nigerian Army Recruitment Awareness Team, led by Brigadier General Chima Ekeator, on a sensitization mission to Abia State. During the visit, the team held town-hall meetings with traditional rulers and Mayors of Local Government Areas across the state, aiming to reach the grassroots and encourage more youths to join the military.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Governor Alex Otti at the Government House, Umuahia, Brig. Gen. Ekeator explained that the sensitization campaign was necessitated by the recurring trend of underutilized recruitment slots allocated to South-Eastern states.

He lamented that in the 2024 recruitment exercise, Abia State was allotted nearly 200 slots, but only 53 were taken up. This, he said, reflects a broader issue across the South-East, as other states in the region also failed to fill their quotas. He emphasized the need to reverse this trend and ensure equitable representation of the zone in the Army.

In his response, Governor Otti — represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba — pledged his administration’s support for the sensitization drive. He was joined by the Special Adviser on Projects, Dr. Chukwuemeka Meribole; Commander, 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier General H.M. Bello; and Lieutenant Colonel R.O. Alieze.

Governor Otti assured the Army delegation that the state government would put structures in place to ensure that eligible youths are adequately informed and encouraged to take up the opportunity.

“We will help ensure that Abia youths embrace this opportunity. Structures will