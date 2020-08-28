By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Eburu of Iba, Oba (Prof) Adekunle Adeogun Okunoye Oyedeji 11 has commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State on the launch of the State Security Network Agency, saying that the efforts of the governor at beefing up security in the state are proofs of his commitment to his love for the people.

The monarch noted that the launch of the newly intiated network and the Amotekun Complaints Board will further boost the security of lives and property of the people of the state.

Oba Okunoye who is a seasoned educationist and a professor of Information Communication Technology (ICT), stressed the need for the people of the state to support the government in its plan to ensure security for all and sundry.

He opined that the careful selection of the members of the boards further attest to the commitment of the governor to guarantee peace and safety in the state.

The monarch therefore congratulated all members of the boards, even as he urged them not to undermine the confidence reposed in them by the governor and the entire people of the state.

He said “It is no doubt that we have excellent members that will deliver beyond governors expectation. The inclusion of Orangun of Oke-Ila, an erudite lawyer, the Olufi of Gbongan, an accomplished academic and a professor and the Olubosin of Ifetedo, a seasoned security expert on the board deserve a special mention.”

While wishing the board members success in the new assignment, the Eburu of Iba said the board members need the support of the people to succeed in the onerous task ahead of them.

He stressed further that the composition of the Independent Complaints Board further confirmed the neutrality and independence of Amotekun Corps and avenue for citizens to express concerns and provide useful suugestion for the success of the laudable government security initiatives.

He specifically congratulated Justice Adekunle Adeigbe and other members, just as he encouraged them to discharge their duties and responsibilities without fear or favour.