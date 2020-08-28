The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has appointed two Product Advisory Committees (Committees) across different product lines – Equities, Fixed Income, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Derivatives.

In a release on Friday, the Exchange explained that the Committees are made up of renowned professionals with expertise, experience and footprint in local and global financial markets who will support and advise “The Exchange on emerging trends in the areas of product development and market structure. They will also be tasked with the responsibility of recommending strategic initiatives that will boost market liquidity, deepen and develop the Nigerian capital market.”

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, noted that “The Exchange is resolute in its ambition to become Africa’s preferred multi-asset securities exchange. We have, therefore, constituted these Product Advisory Committees to leverage the vast experience, diverse viewpoints and extensive networks of financial market technocrats to further strengthen and deepen our market. We are confident that the Committees will discharge their duties excellently to help us meet the needs of both local and international stakeholders while making The Exchange globally competitive.”

Members of the Product Advisory Committees who will serve for a two-year term are as follows:

Fixed Income: Mrs. Hajara Adeola – MD/CEO, Lotus Capital Limited (Chairperson); Ms. Patience Oniha – DG, Debt Management Office; Mrs. Titi Ogungbesan – Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited; Mr. Oluseye Olusoga – MD, Parthian Partners Limited; Mrs. Nkoli Edoka – MD/CEO, Cowry Securities Limited; Ms. Esohe Denise Odaro – Head of Investor Relations, International Finance Corporation (IFC); Mrs. Iyobosa Sorae – Group Head, Securities Dealing, Coronation Merchant Bank; and Mr. Akin Adigun – Senior Investment Officer, African Development Bank (AfDB).

Equities: Mr. Wale Agbeyangi – MD, Cordros Capital Limited (Chairperson); Dr. Farouk Aminu – Head, Investment Supervision, National Pension Commission (PENCOM); Mr. Dave Uduanu, CFA – CEO, Sigma Pensions; Mr. Akeem Oyewale – CEO, Stanbic Nominees; Mrs. Lilian Olubi – MD, EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited; Mr. Roy Zimmerhansl – Practice Lead, Pierpoint Financial Consulting; Mr. Ziv Okun – Head of African Sales, Investec; Mr. Thomas Brown – CEO, J. Streicher & Co. L.L.C; and Mrs. Odiri Oginni, CFA – MD, United Capital Asset Managers Limited.

ETFs: Mr. Cliff Weber – CEO, Financial Products Consulting Group (Chairperson); Mr. Effiok E. Effiok – Head, Investment Management, Securities Exchange Commission (SEC); Ms. Debbie Fuhr – Partner, ETFGI, Mr. John Adu – Head Business Development, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), JP Morgan Asset Management; Mr. Damilola Ajayi – Managing Director, Vetiva Fund Managers Limited; Ms. Helena Conradie, CFA – CEO, Satrix; Mr. Shuaib Audu – Executive Director, Stanbic Asset Management Limited; Ms. Nerina Visser – Director & Co-owner, etfSA Portfolio Management Company, South Africa; Mr. Akikunmi Majaro – MD, Absa Securities Nigeria Limited; and Mr. Deji Tunde-Anjous – MD, AXAMansard Investments.

Derivatives: Mr. Charlie Rubin – Derivatives Consultant, United States of America (USA) (Chairperson); Mr. Michael Okon – Head of Structuring, West Africa, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB); Mrs. Laura Fisayo-Kolawole – Senior Vice President, FBNQuest Asset Management; Mr. Temi Popoola – CEO, Renaissance Capital; Dr. Peter M. Werner – Senior Council, International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), United Kingdom; and Mr. Yemi Akisanya – Head of Diversity & Inclusion, OCC, USA.

The Exchange recognizes and applauds the efforts of outgoing members of the Committees whose tenure has now come to an end, while looking forward to working with the new members.