Osun HoS, Aina Celebrates Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke -Sanni on Her Birthday

The Osun state Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina has joined other well wishers in celebrating the matriarch of Adeleke dynasty, Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni on her birthday anniversary.

Aina, in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed described Yeye Modupeola Adeleke -Sanni as a woman of substance, whose paramount interest is human development.

The state HoS noted that Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni is a beloved and caring mother whose unwavering love, kindness, and commitment to humanity continue to inspire all privileged to know her.

Aina said, Yeyeluwa Dupe Adeleke-Sanni is more than a mother figure; she is a prominent compass for many and a true embodiment of humility wrapped in wisdom.

He attested to her strength and deep commitment to the welfare of others which have made her a light that cannot be hidden

“On this special day of yours, I, on behalf of my family wish you a glorious birthday celebration. I pray for more wisdom, long life and good health to still do more in service to humanity. Congratulations, ma.”