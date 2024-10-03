Gov. Adeleke approves N3.3bn for Osun  pensioners 

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Osun State governor, on Thursday, approved the sum of N3.3bn for the payment of accrued rights (bond certificates) of a number of workers who retired under the Contributory Pension Scheme across the State.

This was contained in release issued and signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi.

According to the release, from the amount released by the government through the office of the Head of Service, as signed by Elder Ayanleye Aina, the sum of ₦1.5bn is for retirees at the State level comprising Ministries, Departments, Agencies, secondary schools and tertiary institutions, while the sum of ₦1.8b is for those who retired in the local government service, junior and primary schools across the State.

The fund as approved is undergoing due process at the Bureau of Public Service Pension and the Local Government Staff Pension Board, and will be disseminated appropriately.

The approval of retirees payment is apart from the regular monthly payment of pension and gratuities to retired public servants under the old pension scheme across the whole range of the public service, the statement said.

Based on the action plan of the government of Governor Ademola Adeleke, workers and pensioners welfare top the 5- point Action Plan.

“This government will not relegate his promises of welfare and development to the people,” and it is a fact that the Governor has been keeping his promises since he came on board in November, 2022 going by his unhindered love for public servants and the entire citizens of the State.

“This government is accountability and good governance driven, and we reiterate that the good people of the state will enjoy the dividends of democracy.”