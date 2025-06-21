Connect with us

Nation

Akinleye Celebrates Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni at Birthday
Advertisement

Nation

542 Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Retire After 35 Years in Service

Nation

Over 650 Dead in Iran After First Week of Israeli Airstrikes – Activist Group

Nation

Abiodun applauds workers' contributions to state development

Nation

Court Admits DSS Report Linking Nnamdi Kanu to #EndSARS Violence

Nation

FCCPC seals France, Belgium, Italy visa offices in Abuja

Nation

Take-It-Back Movement Demands Release of Detained Lecturer Over Facebook Post

Nation

Woman strangled inside Abuja hotel

Nation

Benue killings: Why are there no arrests? Tinubu asks security chiefs

Nation

Protesters besiege Nigerian Commission in Ghana, urge envoy to prevail on Tinubu to protect Ghanaian businesses

Nation

Akinleye Celebrates Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni at Birthday

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Akinleye Celebrates Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni at Birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has described Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, the matriarch of the Adeleke dynasty, as a consequential woman of valour as he joined others in celebrating her birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye praised Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni as a beloved and caring mother whose unwavering love, kindness, and commitment to humanity continue to inspire everyone privileged to know her.

He commended her deep passion for uplifting the less privileged and emphasized her unwavering efforts in human capital development.

“Today, I celebrate the life of a remarkable and great woman of substance—our beloved and caring mother, the gracious Dr. Chief (Mrs.) Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, the revered matriarch of the Adeleke dynasty of Ede. Your unwavering love, kindness, and commitment to humanity continue to inspire all who know you.

“Your selfless dedication to the community and all who cross your path stands as a shining example for generations to come. You have nurtured unity, spread joy, and uplifted countless lives with your wisdom and compassion. Truly, your legacy of love and leadership is unmatched.”

Akinleye prayed that Almighty Allah grant her abundant health, endless happiness, and the fulfillment of her heart’s desires.

“With deep respect and admiration, I wish you a fantastic birthday celebration and many more prosperous years ahead,” he added.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *