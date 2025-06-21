Akinleye Celebrates Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni at Birthday

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has described Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, the matriarch of the Adeleke dynasty, as a consequential woman of valour as he joined others in celebrating her birthday.

In a personally signed congratulatory message, Akinleye praised Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni as a beloved and caring mother whose unwavering love, kindness, and commitment to humanity continue to inspire everyone privileged to know her.

He commended her deep passion for uplifting the less privileged and emphasized her unwavering efforts in human capital development.

“Today, I celebrate the life of a remarkable and great woman of substance—our beloved and caring mother, the gracious Dr. Chief (Mrs.) Yeyeluwa Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, the revered matriarch of the Adeleke dynasty of Ede. Your unwavering love, kindness, and commitment to humanity continue to inspire all who know you.

“Your selfless dedication to the community and all who cross your path stands as a shining example for generations to come. You have nurtured unity, spread joy, and uplifted countless lives with your wisdom and compassion. Truly, your legacy of love and leadership is unmatched.”

Akinleye prayed that Almighty Allah grant her abundant health, endless happiness, and the fulfillment of her heart’s desires.

“With deep respect and admiration, I wish you a fantastic birthday celebration and many more prosperous years ahead,” he added.