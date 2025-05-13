Osun Institutions, Workers Celebrate Governor Ademola Adeleke at 65

As Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, marks his 65th birthday, glowing tributes have poured in from across the state, including the management of the Osun State College of Health Technology (OSCO-HEALTH), Ilesa, and the state’s Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina.

In a congratulatory statement jointly signed by the Provost of OSCO-HEALTH, Dr. Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, the institution’s management and staff described Governor Adeleke as a rare breed and a transformational leader whose impact has been deeply felt across Osun State.

“We the management and staff of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, join the rest of the world to felicitate with a man of honour and integrity, our Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on the occasion of his birthday,” the statement read.

They praised the governor’s tireless efforts in fulfilling his campaign promises and noted that his administration has contributed significantly to the progress of the institution. “Your leadership has ensured that OSCO-HEALTH remains one of the top health technology institutions in the country,” the college said, adding that the governor’s selfless service and dedication to the well-being of the people are widely acknowledged.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Osun State Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, in a personally signed message, lauded Governor Adeleke as a pacesetter who has transformed governance in the state. He commended the governor for his humane approach to leadership, especially in the prompt and regular payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.

“The workers in Osun have not had it this good in a long time,” Aina noted. “Governor Adeleke has created a conducive environment for civil servants to thrive and has become known as ‘Mr. Talk and Do’ due to his remarkable strides in infrastructure and workers’ welfare.”

On behalf of all public servants and retirees in the state, Aina wished the governor a blissful birthday and prayed for continued wisdom, good health, and success in his service to the people.

Both the college and the Head of Service emphasized that Governor Adeleke’s name is already etched in gold for the lives he has touched and the developmental strides achieved under his leadership.

“As you celebrate your 65th birthday, we pray that your dreams and aspirations for Osun State come to full fruition,” the messages concluded.