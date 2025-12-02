Connect with us

Osun guber: PDP postpones governorship primary
Published

23 minutes ago

on

Osun guber: PDP postpones governorship primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its governorship primary election earlier scheduled to hold in Osun State.

The National Organising Secretary of the party, Hon. Umar Mohammed Bature, announced the decision in a statement on Monday, citing ongoing consultations and the need to ensure strict compliance with the party’s constitution, guidelines and the Electoral Act.

“A new and definitive date for the primary will be communicated in due course after all procedural requirements have been concluded,” the statement read.

Bature clarified that Governor Ademola Adeleke, who resigned from the party on Monday, remains the party’s sole cleared and recognised aspirant for the 2026 governorship election in Osun. According to him, no other individual purchased nomination forms or underwent the screening process.

He appealed to party members, delegates and supporters to remain calm and await official communication from the PDP National Secretariat, stressing the party’s commitment to transparency, internal democracy and the rule of law.

“We appreciate the patience, understanding, and continued loyalty of our supporters as we work collectively towards a seamless and credible nomination process,” the statement added.

