Osun governor Adeleke resigns from PDP, cites leadership crisis 

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing deepening internal crises within the party’s national leadership.

Adeleke made the announcement in a letter personally signed by him and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 2, Sagba/Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State.

In the letter, the governor explained that unresolved conflicts and persistent divisions at the national level had compelled him to withdraw from the party.

The letter reads: “Due to the current crisis within the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect.

“I thank the Peoples Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator representing Osun West and as Governor of Osun State under the platform of the party.”

Adeleke’s resignation marks a significant development in Osun politics, with implications for the state’s political landscape ahead of future elections.