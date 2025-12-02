Gov Otti reaffirms commitment to merit-based civil service, Abia selected for national pilot project

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a merit-based civil service that prioritizes competence, hard work, and results over quota considerations or state of origin.

The Governor made the declaration during a meeting with a delegation of Federal Civil Service Commissioners and State Chairmen, led by the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa. The engagement underscored Abia State’s focus on modernizing public service and rewarding excellence.

Highlighting the recent recruitment of 5,394 teachers, Governor Otti noted that the process was strictly based on competence, with successful applicants drawn from multiple states across Nigeria. “This approach is part of our mission to rebuild a civil service that corrects past failures and rewards merit,” he said.

Governor Otti also addressed the issue of pension arrears, revealing that obligations dating back to 2001 amount to over ₦60.1 billion. He assured that his administration is developing strategies to clear the backlog and improve the welfare of pensioners who have long suffered neglect.

Commending the Governor’s leadership, Prof. Tunji Olaopa announced that Abia State has been selected as the first pilot partner in the National Strategic Plan aimed at revolutionizing career management and modernizing public service processes across Nigeria. He described the state’s progress under Governor Otti’s administration as “results-driven and exemplary.”

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pst. Caleb Ajagba, PhD; Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Uwaoma Ukandu; Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi; and the Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Pastor Eno Jerry-Eze, among others.

Under Governor Otti’s leadership, Abia State continues to chart a course of integrity, meritocracy, and dedicated service to its citizens, setting a benchmark for civil service reform across Nigeria.