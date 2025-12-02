Connect with us

Politics

Gov Otti reaffirms commitment to merit-based civil service, Abia selected for national pilot project
Advertisement

Politics

Osun guber: PDP postpones governorship primary

Politics

PDP chieftain Segun Showunmi urges southerners to prioritise voting in every election

Politics

US Congress holds briefing on escalating attacks against Christians in Nigeria

Politics

Rivers boils again as lawmakers slam Fubara over 'rot in schools despite N600bn savings

Politics

Osun governor Adeleke resigns from PDP, cites leadership crisis 

Politics

Ex-Defence Chief Christopher Musa tipped to replace  Badaru Abubakar as Nigeria’s defence minister 

Politics

Tinubu’s defence minister Badaru resigns on health grounds as security crises deepen

Politics

Northern Leaders Demand State Policing as Only Way to Tackle Growing Insecurity

Politics

Osun PDP suspends guber primary over national crisis, says Adeleke may dump party

Politics

Gov Otti reaffirms commitment to merit-based civil service, Abia selected for national pilot project

Published

1 hour ago

on

Gov Otti reaffirms commitment to merit-based civil service, Abia selected for national pilot project

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a merit-based civil service that prioritizes competence, hard work, and results over quota considerations or state of origin.

The Governor made the declaration during a meeting with a delegation of Federal Civil Service Commissioners and State Chairmen, led by the Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Prof. Tunji Olaopa. The engagement underscored Abia State’s focus on modernizing public service and rewarding excellence.

Gov Otti reaffirms commitment to merit-based civil service, Abia selected for national pilot project

Gov Alex Otti with members of the state and federal government teams

Highlighting the recent recruitment of 5,394 teachers, Governor Otti noted that the process was strictly based on competence, with successful applicants drawn from multiple states across Nigeria. “This approach is part of our mission to rebuild a civil service that corrects past failures and rewards merit,” he said.

Governor Otti also addressed the issue of pension arrears, revealing that obligations dating back to 2001 amount to over ₦60.1 billion. He assured that his administration is developing strategies to clear the backlog and improve the welfare of pensioners who have long suffered neglect.

Commending the Governor’s leadership, Prof. Tunji Olaopa announced that Abia State has been selected as the first pilot partner in the National Strategic Plan aimed at revolutionizing career management and modernizing public service processes across Nigeria. He described the state’s progress under Governor Otti’s administration as “results-driven and exemplary.”

The event was attended by top government officials, including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pst. Caleb Ajagba, PhD; Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Uwaoma Ukandu; Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi; and the Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Pastor Eno Jerry-Eze, among others.

Under Governor Otti’s leadership, Abia State continues to chart a course of integrity, meritocracy, and dedicated service to its citizens, setting a benchmark for civil service reform across Nigeria.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *