Tinubu’s ambassadorial list sparks uproar: Obi condemns ‘shocking’ nominees as Senate battles over Omokri, locks WhatsApp group

The political storm trailing President Bola Tinubu’s newly released list of ambassadorial nominees intensified on Tuesday, drawing sharp criticism from Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and triggering a full-blown row within the Senate over the inclusion of former presidential aide Reno Omokri.

Obi, reacting in a post on X, said several names on the list were “shocking,” arguing that the quality of nominees reflects a system that has normalised mediocrity. “Yes, some of the names being paraded to represent us as ambassadors globally are shocking,” he wrote. “But with leadership that has allowed mediocrity, corruption, and impunity to rise to the top, who else did you expect them to choose?”

The former Anambra governor also lamented Nigeria’s worsening insecurity and economic hardship, accusing leaders of indifference. “When our people are being killed, our leaders are busy hosting dinners. When children are being snatched from schools, the political class is celebrating and dancing,” he said. “This is not governance. This is not leadership. And this is certainly not the Nigeria we deserve.”

Obi’s concerns echo those of former Foreign Affairs permanent secretary Joe Keshi, who also faulted the calibre of some nominees, saying a number of them “should have no business being in the diplomatic service.”

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Ademola Oshodi, defended the list, insisting the nominees were among the best available and fully aligned with Tinubu’s vision.

Tinubu last week forwarded 32 names to the Senate for confirmation. They include Reno Omokri; former INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu; former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode; former Abia governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; former Enugu governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ondo senator Jimoh Ibrahim; former Ekiti First Lady, Erelu Angela Adebayo; and former Adamawa senator, Grace Bent.

Senate in Turmoil Over Omokri Nomination, WhatsApp Group Locked After Clash

Inside the Senate, Omokri’s nomination has provoked a fierce internal battle that escalated into open confrontation and even forced the shutdown of the chamber’s official WhatsApp communication channel, Sahara Reporters disclosed.

Omokri, once a harsh critic of President Tinubu, had in the past described him as a “drug baron,” a remark that resurfaced immediately after his nomination and triggered strong condemnation among several senators.

According to parliamentary insiders, Senate President Godswill Akpabio was instrumental in inserting Omokri’s name as a political favour. But he is now reportedly advising allies to quietly move against the nominee, warning that his previous allegations could embarrass Nigeria diplomatically.

The strongest resistance has come from Senator Osita Ngwu (Enugu West), who has been mobilising colleagues to reject Omokri. Ngwu insists that any nominee who has not publicly withdrawn such a serious allegation against the president should not be allowed to represent the country.

His position sparked a stormy exchange in the senators’ WhatsApp group. As tensions escalated, Ngwu, one of the group’s administrators, locked the platform and deleted heated comments, infuriating colleagues.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reportedly confronted Ngwu, demanding that the group be reopened and deleted messages restored. Her intervention deepened the confrontation, splitting senators into opposing camps and intensifying the internal rift.

Despite the uproar, the Senate is expected to begin screening the ambassadorial nominees on Tuesday.