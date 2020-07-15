By Sunday oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state government has harped on the need for the people of the state to always use their face mask whenever they are in public place to further avert the spread of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu stated this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday.

Isamotu said the increase in cases of COVID 19 in the state was as a result of non-compliance to all the precautionary measures put in place by the government, especially wearing of face mask in public place.

According to him, ” the new cases we are recording in Osun now is purely community transmission which was caused as a result of non-compliance of our people”.

He said the government is doing its best in safeguarding the life’s of its citizenry and therefore will not relent in its oars in averting more spread of the novel Coronavirus in the state.

The Health commissioner however urged the people of the state to join hand with the state government in curtailing the spread of the deadly disease by observing all the preventive measures .