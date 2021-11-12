By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

To further cater for the well-being of pensioners in Osun State, the government on Friday presented over N867 million worth of bonds to 154 retirees.

The Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Local Government Staff Pension, Mr Kayode Afolabi made this known while presenting the Bond Certificates to the beneficiaries under the Contributory Pension Scheme Programme of the state at the Local Government Service Commission, in Osogbo.

According to him the scheme also ensures that civil servants receive their entitlements as and when due because it establishes and implements a set of rules and regulations for the administration and payment of retirement benefits to retirees.

He stated that 76 retired primary school teachers were given the sum of N604,049,941,54 while another 78 retired Local Government staff got a total sum of N 263, 509,517,00.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Afolabi eulogized governor Gboyega Oyetola for his commitment to the welfare of pensioners and workers in the state.

He said the Contributory Pension Scheme was aimed at assisting civil servants to save towards their future.

According to him: “It’s Important to mention here that in addition to payment of Accrued rights, as we are doing today, there is the regular payment/remittance of employees contributions and Government counterparts funds into Retirement Saving Accounts (RSAs) of workers.

“This no doubt is a huge Commitment on the part of the Government, particularly in this period of economic challenges.”

While congratulating the beneficiaries, the Permanent Secretary implored those on the waiting list not to lose hope saying it would definitely get to their turn.

Also speaking at the event, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Honourable Adebayo Adeleke urged those who are yet to get their bonds to exercise patience with the government.

Adeleke said the Oyetola led administration is committed to the welfare of the workers and pensioners in the state.

He urged the pensioners not to allow themselves to be used by oppositions to dent the good image of the Governor saying the concern of Governor Oyetola was on how to make life better for the workers, retirees and every residents of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Oladapo Omotosho appreciated the state government saying it was indeed a promise kept notion.

He assured Governor Oyetola of their support before, during and after the next year gubernatorial election in the state saying one good term deserves another.

Present at the event are the Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Elder Tunde Adedeji, Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters Hon Adebayo Adeleke among others.