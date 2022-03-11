By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State government on Thursday created additional three public sector parastatals in it’s bid to promote sustainable development through pragmatic, transparent, accountable and inclusive governance to better the lives of the people.

The main purpose, among others, it said, is to aid efficiency in service delivery to all and sundry.

The creation is part of the ongoing review of the State Development Plan (2019-2028) and the three newly created sectors are: Human Capital Development, Culture and Tourism as well as Solid Minerals.

With this addition, the total number of public sector parastatals in the state is sixteen thereby.

Speaking on the new development at the second day of a 3 Day workshop on Medium Term Sector Strategy(MTSS) Strategic Session on State of Osun Development Plan (SDP) Review, Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Prof Olalekan Yinusa, said it is in the best interest of the State and in line with its development agenda.

Explaining the rationale behind the creation of each of the three new sectors, Professor Yinusa told participants that the Solid Minerals Sector was created for geological data improvement, to reduce flooding and environmental degradation in addition to assisting the State to improve on the monitoring of mining activities for better results.

On the part of the newly created Human Capital Development Sector, the Commissioner said it is with a view to augmenting the need of the state government to have Civil Servants that are conscientious, meticulous, hardworking, disciplined, firm, enterprising and productive to help drive all the development agenda of the state easily.

Lastly while explaining factors that gave birth to the newly created Culture and Tourism sector,Yinusa stated that it has been discovered that Osun state is losing so much revenue in the area of Culture and Tourism ,hence the need to create the new Sector to help organize and put things in proper perspective to jumpstart an efficient and buoyant economic drive .

Recall that Osun hitherto had 13 sectors : Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, Budget, planning and revenue mobilisation, Finance and Revenue Generation, Water and Sanitation, Infrastructure, Information and Communication, Education, Health, Social Development and Welfare , Security,Law and Justice ,Governance and Administration as well as Environment completing the list.

He expressed optimism that the three newly created sectors when effectively and operationally on ground , the State will be better for it.