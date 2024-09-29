The Osun State government has approved the appointment of Prince Kazeem Oyekunle as the new Olokinni of Okinni in Egbedore Area Council of the state

The appointment, according to a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, formed part of the decisions arrived at during the meeting of the State Executive Council chaired by Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Governor of Osun State.

The statement as ratified by the Council further indicated that the appointment came to the fore sequel to the demise, on 2nd of April, 2023, of Oba Akadiri Ookanola Olawale , the Olokinni of Okinni who joined his ancestors.

Prince Kazeem Oyekunle’s appointment by the State Executive Council which is with immediate effect was arrived at having secured four out of seven votes at a meeting of the Kingmakers of Okinni .

The Olokinni of Okinni Chieftaincy is a recognized Chieftaincy to which Part II of the Chiefs’ Law ( Cap 25),Laws of Osun State, 2022 applies.

Earlier at the Exco, in his remarks, Governor Adeleke commended the Council members for their passionate delivery of good governance, describing the Excecutive Council members as effective and efficient men and women of integrity to be proud of .

Adeleke commended the devotion to duty of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure as he hinged on the need for the Ministry to also triple its efforts to deliver as all eyes are on it.

With barely three months to the end of the year, Governor Adeleke called on all Executive Council Members on the need to critically handle all budget processes as the nation is in a period of economic emergency .

Governor Adeleke particularly expressed confidence and happiness that his administration has delivered on many fronts, just as he appealed to the Executive Council Members to be aggressive in marketing the many achievements of the present administration under his watch.