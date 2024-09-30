I can’t give my kidney or liver to anybody, Fubara replies Wike 

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State governor, in apparent reference to Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and political adversary, has noted that he cannot give his liver or kidney to anybody, but will always stand for what is right.

Fubara declared that evil people who have refused to repent from their evil ways would soon be disgraced.

Speaking during the Inter-denominational Church Thanksgiving Service organised as part of activities to mark the 64th Independence Day Celebration of Nigeria at St. Paul’s Cathedral of the Anglican Communion at Garrison Junction in Port Harcourt on Sunday, Gov Fubara said God has left his traducers, which is why they keep falling and will continue to fail in their evil agenda.

The governor stated that he doesn’t need anybody to stand with him once he is doing the right thing, while denying the allegation by Wike, who is the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), that there was a state-sponsored attempt to bomb the venue of the grand civic reception by Rivers Ijaw People’s Council, at Rainbow Town, in Port Harcourt on Saturday in his honour.

Wike had boasted that all his political enemies put together could not fight him, maintaining that he was too big for that during the civic reception on Saturday.

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had declared their support for Governor Fubara following the protracted political struggle between the governor and Wike.

Wike during the event lampooned the PDP governors, saying, “These people that are going to television to attack me, where were they when we made an Ijaw governor? Nobody is fighting me. I am too big – far too big for anybody to fight. All these people put together cannot fight me.

“Let nobody threaten anybody; all those threats are empty. Soon we will know who is relevant.”

However, in apparent response to Wike, Fubara said, “I make bold to say it, there is no security agency in this state that I have called any day to go and do something wrong. I have never. I don’t have a need for it. But I know what they do, and they keep failing because God has left them.”

He continued, “As a matter of fact, I belong to that school of thought that if I am the only person that needs to stand on that side of right, I will stand there.

“I don’t need anybody to stand with me. I cannot give my kidney or liver to anybody, I won’t. If that is the only reason for me to be loyal, I will not be. But I will not do the wrong thing. I will stand for the side of right.

“They even say they don’t know what we are doing. Let me remind them, it is Fubara that signed the paper to borrow from Zenith Bank the N200 billion for the construction of the Port Harcourt Ring Road. So, it is my project. It is Fubara that awarded the Trans-Kalabari Road that they couldn’t do.

“They did only a bridge from Krakrama, but I am the one doing it: the complete span, and it is N225 billion. I didn’t borrow.

“It is this same Fubara that is building a General Hospital, which I also included a Psychiatric Hospital because they will need it very soon.

“So, tell them that what I did in one year is what they did in 8 years. It is only empty container that makes noise. If God has given you opportunity, eat your plantain and keep quiet. God will continue to give us the strength to do the best for our people, without fear.”

Fubara added, “Very soon, you will see what we are doing. It is not about doing roads to your business interest. I don’t have any business interest. Whatever I am doing, I am doing it for the people of Rivers State. We will not take any decision that we cannot defend. We won’t be part of anything that will bring any form of disgrace to our dear state. This state is important to us. It is the only thing that we have.

“It is the beautiful pride. That is why they are struggling, coupled with the improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) we have done. That is why they are struggling, we know. But, do it with modesty, you don’t need to destroy the house.”

The governor predicted that those who refused to repent and turn from their evil ways would soon be disgraced.

“God has a reason for allowing the devil or the evil one to stay long. It is not that He can’t take him or take them away but He gives them time to repent. And when they continue, He will come heavily, and then, they would say, it would have been better that they had left when they had time. That will be our story in this state. But, you see, anybody that is making noise for recognition, it is a sign that he has lost it.

“By the special grace of God, I don’t need introduction. I have the name, and I am the one standing here.”

Fubara insisted that he was still a member of the PDP despite the ongoing crisis and appealed to the people to maintain peace during the incoming local government elections in the state.