Cabinet reshuffle: Tinubu, not ministers should be held responsible – Galadima

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has argued that President Bola Tinubu, not his ministers should be held responsible for the failure of his government.

Galadima who spoke on Channels TV evening programme, Politics Today on Friday, maintained that the cabinet reshuffle being planned by Tinubu would not solve the harsh living conditions of Nigerians.

According him, the president only intends to reward his cronies with the reshuffle. He adde that Tinubu should be held responsible for his ministers’ performances.

He asked Tinubu to solve the country’s foreign exchange crisis, which he said has seen the naira performing abysmally.”

“That (planned cabinet reshuffle) has nothing to do with me or any Nigerian. What is of importance to all of us is bringing down the harsh conditions of living and the buck stops only on the table of one man. That is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“No amount of reshuffling can make a difference. As far as that team is only a ‘job for the boys,’ nothing will come out of it.

“Anybody that calls himself president or governor is responsible for their cabinet’s performance. He should be told that some of his appointees are more interested in their pockets than service delivery. I expected him to do better than this and to hit the ground running.”

Recall that on September 25, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that Tinubu had expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet. However, Onanuga failed to give a timeline.