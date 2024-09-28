Connect with us

Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Tinubu, not ministers should be held responsible - Galadima
Advertisement

Politics

Ijaw PDP elders tender apology to Wike for Fubara's 'bad behaviour'

Politics

Oyintiloye eulogies Oyetola at 70

Politics

Iwo PDP condemns hosting of Ilerioluwa event at Oluwo's Palace

Politics

Reverse fuel price hike to avert looming crisis, Christian elders tell Tinubu

Politics

Adamawa PDP backs Wike's camp, dumps Atiku

Politics

'A dedicated servant in God's vineyard,' Peter Obi hails Bishop Oyedepo at 70

Politics

'You played significant role in my political journey,' Makinde tells Ladoja as he turns 80

Politics

Osun: APM chides Adeleke over neglect of infrastructure built by his predecessors

Politics

Southern Kaduna elders sue El-Rufai over alleged breach of rights, demand N2.3bn

Politics

Cabinet reshuffle: Tinubu, not ministers should be held responsible – Galadima

Published

6 hours ago

on

Cabinet reshuffle: Tinubu, not ministers should be held responsible - Galadima

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has argued that President Bola Tinubu, not his ministers should be held responsible for the failure of his government.

Galadima who spoke on Channels TV evening programme, Politics Today on Friday, maintained that the cabinet reshuffle being planned by Tinubu would not solve the harsh living conditions of Nigerians.

According him, the president only intends to reward his cronies with the reshuffle. He adde that Tinubu should be held responsible for his ministers’ performances.

He asked Tinubu to solve the country’s foreign exchange crisis, which he said has seen the naira performing abysmally.”

“That (planned cabinet reshuffle) has nothing to do with me or any Nigerian. What is of importance to all of us is bringing down the harsh conditions of living and the buck stops only on the table of one man. That is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

“No amount of reshuffling can make a difference. As far as that team is only a ‘job for the boys,’ nothing will come out of it.

“Anybody that calls himself president or governor is responsible for their cabinet’s performance. He should be told that some of his appointees are more interested in their pockets than service delivery. I expected him to do better than this and to hit the ground running.”

Recall that on September 25, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that Tinubu had expressed his desire to reshuffle his cabinet. However, Onanuga failed to give a timeline.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (202) #Boko Haram (131) #UBA (164) Access bank (213) Ademola Adeleke (284) Alex Otti (461) Atiku Abubakar (279) Babajide Sanwo-olu (162) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (748) Buhari (145) CBN (498) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (131) Dapo Abiodun (122) dollar (137) EFCC (131) Fidelity Bank (96) FirstBank (101) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (340) Godwin Emefiele (242) Godwin Obaseki (86) GTBank (181) INEC (97) IPOB (118) Labour Party (134) Muhammadu Buhari (230) naira (162) NGX (122) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (146) NNPC (180) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (237) Olusegun Obasanjo (111) Osun State (141) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (170) Peter Obi (539) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Sterling Bank (85) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (226)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement