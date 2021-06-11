By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Government on Wednesday said it closed down about 600 mushroom private schools, especially at primary level, that do not meet the state’s minimum standard requirements.

The state commissioner for Education, Hon. Folorunso Bamisayemi disclosed at the Inter-ministerial Press briefing organized by the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation of the state, at the Ministry’s Conference Room.

According to Bamisayemi, the action was part of the government’s effort to ensure sanity and sanctity in the education sector of the State.

“We have declared a war on mushroom schools. We have zero tolerance for quacks in the system and schools that do not meet standards. We know the danger of mushroom schools, because once anyone damages the education foundation of a child, it becomes difficult to build a solid structure on it,” he said.

“Starting from the ministry, we have reviewed our department of schools to ensure greater efficiency. We have segmented the department to supervise basic and post-basic schools.

“Anyone who wants to start a school must produce a TRCN Certificate, among other requirements. We no longer grant licenses just because someone has spare funds to spend.

“We have set irreducible minimum standards and also given provisional registrations to some schools, that runs for a window of two years, during which we ensure proper monitoring. If after two years, the benchmark isn’t met, it attracts outright closure.

“We are trying to eliminate quackery in the system and build a vibrant education system.”