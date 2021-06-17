Canada is home to world-class universities, multicultural communities and untouched natural wonders … it’s no wonder why this bilingual nation is the world’s third-leading destination of international students. If you’re eager to experience all these and more in the flesh but feel hesitant due to the financial costs involved, there are a number of scholarships in Canada that will help you take some of that weight off your shoulders.

Partial or fully-funded scholarships will help you with tuition, while there are also many ways to work while you study in Canada, be it on-campus, off-campus, internships and co-op placements. Depending on the institution and type of visa you have, international students are allowed to work 20 hours a week during a normal school session and 40 hours per week during school breaks.

Another appeal of studying in Canada is its low crime rate. A recent poll shows that Canadians are eighth in the world in terms of safe feelings of personal security. What’s more, it is the first country to officially adopt multiculturalism as a policy; it has the highest percentage of foreign-born citizens than any other G8 country in the world.

Aspiring researchers will also be heartened to note that if you study in Canada, you will be in one of the ten leading countries for scientific research. Canada is home to an association of Canadian public research universities called the U15 — home to world-class researchers using the latest research technology to make innovative discoveries. Their Post-Graduation Work Permit Programme (PGWPP) allows students from eligible Canadian institutions to obtain an open work permit in order to undertake valuable work experience there.

If your interest is piqued, here are some scholarships in Canada that you can still apply for this year:

China Scholarship Council – University of Saskatchewan Joint Funding Programme

The China Scholarship Council (CSC), in conjunction with the University of Saskatchewan (USask), is offering exceptional Chinese graduate students the opportunity to pursue PhD and post-doctoral studies through the CSC–USask Joint Funding Programme. To be eligible, you must be a citizen of the People’s Republic of China and not have permanent residency in another country. Applicants should not be older than 35-years-old at the time of the application (or born after March 10, 1983).

The CSC application for Full-Degree and Joint/Sandwich PhD Students is open between March 10 to March 31, 2021 (China time) while the CSC application for Visiting Scholar/Post-Doctoral Fellows is April 10 to April 30, 2021 (China time).

If you’re not a Chinese citizen but want to pursue your postgraduate studies at the University of Saskatchewan, you can opt for this scholarship. Their PhD scholarships are valued at 20,000 Canadian dollars (tenable for up to 36 months) each; alternatively, their Master’s Thesis is valued at CA$16,000 (tenable for up to 24 months). Deadline to apply is Feb. 22, 2021.

The UdeM exemption scholarship programme aims to support international candidates in their university studies. They offer graduate scholarships for students. The scholarship is valued at CA$9,420 per year (three sessions, equivalent to 45 credits) or CA$3,140 per session (equivalent to 15 credits). “This amount is applied to tuition fees of $27,300 per year (45 credits),” it said. Deadline for the winter intake for a master’s, specialised graduate diploma (DESS), microprogramme or PhD is Sept. 1, 2021.

If you’re keen to engage in a short-term exchange opportunity for study or research in Canadian post-secondary institutions at the college, undergraduate and graduate levels, this scholarship is for you. Do note that only Canadian institutions can submit applications on behalf of candidates. If you’re interested in this scholarship programme, contact your institution to make your interest known and to request information about the application process and selection criteria. Deadline is March 4, 2021.

This article first appeared on studyinternational.com