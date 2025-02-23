Osun CoS congratulates newly LG chairmen, councillors

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, the Chief of Staff to Osun State governor has congratulated the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors, just as he tasked them to consolidate on good work Governor Adeleke is doing.

Meanwhile, the newly elected officials were sworn in earlier on Sunday.

Akinleye In his congratulatory message, issued and personally signed, described the election as a historic milestone and shining example of democracy at its finest.

He affirmed that the results reflect the true will of the people and their commitment to strengthening democratic governance in Osun State.

Akinleye also praised Governor Adeleke, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to upholding democratic values.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the newly elected Local Government Chairmen and Councillors across Osun State, following the successful local government elections held on February 22, 2025. This historic election stands as a testament to democracy in its purest form—peaceful, transparent, free, fair, and credible. Indeed, the will of the people has prevailed.

“I commend His Excellency, Governor Ademola Adeleke, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values. His dedication to fostering peace and fairness throughout the electoral process has strengthened the faith of the people in governance and democracy in Osun State.

“I also extend my profound appreciation to the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), led by its Chairman, Barr. Hashim Abioye, for conducting an election that reflects the true spirit of fairness and transparency. Their professionalism and diligence have set a new standard for electoral excellence in our state.

“To the newly elected local government officials, this victory is not just a mandate but a profound responsibility. I urge you to lead with integrity, accountability, and dedication, always prioritizing the needs and welfare of your constituents. You are now ambassadors of both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the enduring values of good governance.

“Congratulations to the PDP family and the good people of Osun State for their unwavering support and belief in democracy. This victory belongs to every citizen who participated in shaping the future of our great state. Together, we shall continue to work for unity, progress, and shared prosperity.”