Osun LP chairmanship, councillorship candidates call for postponement of LG poll

The Chairmanship and Councillorship Candidates under the platform of Labour Party in the forthcoming Osun Local Government election in Osun State, have called for postponement of the said election, slated for tomorrow, Saturday, 22nd February, 2025 citing security issues.

While addressing a press conference at NUJ Correspondents’ chapel, Osogbo on Friday, one of the chairmanship candidates of the party, Barrister Bode Babalola said the current crisis rocking the local government, holding election would be out of place.

He therefore, urged the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, to shift the election by two to three months to allow normalcy to return.

Barr. Babalola noted that the party cannot afford to loose members in the name of election.

“As we are aware, there should election tomorrow and we have prepared for election. As a matter of fact, we are in high spirit for election, but the recent event make us to think otherwise. We are aware of the crisis in local government secretariats. In spite of that, we still want to participate in election but we have seen traces that the election might be disrupted and lives may be risk and we don’t want to put lives of our people in jeopardy. We are suspicious about the security for tomorrow,” he said.

“Only this evening, we were at the OSSIEC office to ask for tag for our party agents, but there was nobody on ground to attend to us. We called a staff of OSSIEC, Mr. Adelowo about three times on phone. He kept telling us to wait till 4pm.”

Also speaking, the state chairman of Labour Party, Comrade Adebayo Bello, said OSSIEC who promised to distribute sensitive material ought to have dispatched since Thursday, but they have not been distributed up till now.

He added that, as a party, they are yet to get tags for their party agents and other observers.

He, therefore, called on OSSIEC to shift the election date by three months.