Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, on Sunday, swore in newly elected 30 local government chairmen.

Governor Adeleke tasked them to uphold the tenet of good democracy at the grassroot level.

It would be recalled that the State High Court sitting in Ilesa, presided by Justice Yinka Aderibigbe on Friday delivered a judgement that empowered the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, to conduct fresh elections to the 30 local councils including Area office in Modakeke, the order, which the commission and the state government relied on to conduct elections into the office of chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors across the said local governments on Saturday

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony, Governor Adeleke congratulated all the newly elected council chairmen and councillors, noting that they have mandate to deliver on good governance in their respective local governments.

” I charge you to develop plans of action within the manifesto of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). As our government is transforming the state for the better, I call on you to be agents of change, community developer and deliverer of dividends of democracy,” he said.

The governor appreciate President Tinubu for rejecting efforts by some forces to plunge Osun into chaos.

He assured the President of his administration’s commitment to the rule of law and the constitution for conflict resolution and good governance process.

Adeleke also commended the resilience of the people of Osun state for their steadfast support for his administration.

He noted that “Osun people demonstrated courage and passion to exercise their voting rights and they did so by massively supporting our party despite all the constraints. We will not fail you. People’s welfare will continue to be our watchword”

The governor sympathised with the family of the victims of “illegal” APC take over of local government secretariats prayed for reposed of their souls.

“Our thanks also goes to the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission for discharging its mandate professionally and with all sense of responsibilities. We also commend security agencies and state officials who made the election a reality”

Governor Adeleke, however urged the chairmen and their councilors to stay away from the council secretariats to avoid any clash with those whom the police had aided to “forcefully” occupy the local government secretariats.

” An Osun State High Court had affirmed the vacancies in both the Chairman and Councilors positions in all of Osun State Local Governments before your election on the 22nd February 2025. We will, therefore, rely on the judiciary to ensure a peaceful removal of those illegally occupying the local government secretariats.

“Please be patient and always abide by the rule of law” Adeleke concluded