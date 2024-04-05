Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, the immediate past governor of Abia State, has said he is not planning to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ikpeazu spoke during the PDP caucus meeting held at the new party secretariat in Umuahia, the state capital.

He alled for unity of purpose among members to ensure that the party quickly returns to winning ways, while maintaining that that the exit of some of his former aides and other chieftains of the PDP to other political parties, particularly the APC, remains their personal choice.

“We must all take individual responsibility for our performance in the 2023 elections even as our party is going through self cleansing at the moment. I will remain in PDP and will never be found wanting in my responsibilities to our party and its rebuilding process,” he said.

“Those who want to leave will leave no matter what you do but loyalty is also about the realization that at some point this party has been good to you. It is now time for sacrifice especially from those who previously benefitted from our party in one way or another as we must all join hands to reposition it.”

Earlier in his address, the state PDP Chairman, Hon Asiforo Okere,expressed gratitude to members who have remained steadfast in supporting the party especially after the 2023 elections and reminded them that the party still maintains a majority at the state House of Aseembly even when the election was conducted same day with Governorship election that the party lost.

He disclosed that the National Working Conmittee of the party has extended the tenures of elected ward executives by 3 months in acting capacity and the constitution of 3 committees to handle Peace and Reconciliation, Way Forward and Finance.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Abia Central, Col. Austin Akobundu, stated that while people were free to leave and join a political party, the PDP in Abia State is a movement that nobody can kill.

On his part, elder statesman and member of PDP Board of Trustees, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu called for unity and stated that the time for blame game is over as there were no factions in the party and that leaders and members have learned from the 2023 experience and must be ready to bounce back.

“It is now time to reposition the party and ensure that young members find comfort and space to contribute to the party and leadership in the state.”

Other members of the caucus who attended the meeting include the immediate past Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, PDP governorship candidate at the 2023 elections, Chief Okey Ahiwe, former and serving PDP members of Abia State House of Assembly led by Hon Solomon Akpulonu, members of the National and State Working Committees as well as invited stakeholders.

