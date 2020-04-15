By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Osun state, Hon. Yemi Lawal has been invited by the State House of Assembly over COVID 19 Palliative distribution.

Lawal was summoned during today’s plenary of the House led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye.

In his words, “We are aware of plans by the administration to disburse cash palliatives to residents of the State. It is important for the Honourable Commissioner for Youths and Sports to appear before the house tomorrow and intimate us on the beneficiaries and the modalities for disbursement.”

Recall that Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, had yesterday ordered the express payment of stipends due to 25,907 vulnerable citizens in the state as part of palliative measures to cushion impacts of the state-wide lockdown.

The first are the set of people living with disabilities and the aged. They are 15,289 and captured under the Special Grant Transfer (SGT). Also, there is Public Work Fare (PWF) which is designed for the youths and the beneficiaries under this are 10,618.