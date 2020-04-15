As the Extension of the lockdown order for another 14 days takes off, one of the noble political parties in NIgeria, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has lashed out on President Muhammadu Buhari for the “wishy washy” way he has been handling the lockdown and the pallatives to Nigerians inrespect of the Corona virus pandemic ravaging Nigeria.

The Party also castigated, President Buhari for lack of understanding of futility and effectiveness of lockdown as panacea for the spread of COVID-19 in an economic and social environments such as Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Party Alhaji Falalu Bello expressed the disappointment of the party, with the continued lockdown order of President Buhari, saying, that he got it wrong with his approach, which has been counter productive and creating another multifaceted social and economic problems, for the people of Nigeria, which he was trying to protect.

The party also condemned the aggressive enforcement of the total lockdown by both the federal govenment and the states, which according to the party, was good on paper but was put together in total disregard to the prevailing environment and circumstances in Nigeria.

According to the party, what the Buhari government did was to follow the edeveloped countries in Americas and Europe, where their environments are conduceive to the lockdown and where they made adequate provisions for their citizens.

“The All progressives Congress Federal govwrnment of President Buhari, has forgotten that our kind of poor environment with poor infrastructure are not favourable for the lockdown where more than tens of families stay in a house with only one tiolet without portablw water”.

It went on ” the COVID-19 fomular sold to president Buhari is not practicable and can’t be sustained and should be urgently jettitioned. The lockdown is a threat to the livelihoods of Nigerians .Buhari was ill advised that he should listen to only scientific consideration for the lifting of the restriction order on lockdown”.

The PRP also noted that Buhari did not give consideration to the congested residential spaces, worsening malnutrition and over stretching health-care facilities and infrastructuresim ariving at the lockdown.

The party also condemned the government for lacking the capacity to give out the pallatives in a transparent and effective manner “because the data base for distribution was not available”

“We want the government to show how #20,000 each to 2.6 million and 70,000 tonnes of grains were distributed in 4 days which to us is not believable”

The party therefore called for the lockdown to be relaxed for people to go about their daily work to be supervised in orderly manner.

“They should also intensify ditribution of face mask, testing kits ans give stimulus packages for sectirs of national economy such ad small and medium enterprises, operators in the informal sectors especially Agriculture and should save Nigerians from eating from the dustbins because from the ways things are going we doubt if Buhari’s government can sustain the lock down”

Meanwhile State governors have started complaining that they can’t sustain the lockdown, because they have no money.