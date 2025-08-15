Osun College of Health entrance exam: Applicants applaud smooth process

Applicants seeking admission into the Osun State College of Health Technology , Ilesa, for the 2025/2026 academic session have lauded the smooth conduct of the just-concluded entrance examination.

Some of the candidates, who spoke with newsmen shortly after the test held at the Adeleke University CBT Centre, expressed satisfaction with the organisation of the exercise.

They commended the management of the institution for ensuring transparency, adding that they were confident the selection process would be based on merit.

Speaking in an interview, the Provost of the College, Dr Lateef Olarewaju Raheem, assured candidates that only those who meet the cut-off mark would be admitted.

He noted that the College’s transparent admission process over the years had distinguished it as one of the leading health technology institutions in the country.

Raheem added that the College would continue to uphold academic excellence while producing competent health professionals capable of competing with their counterparts globally.

Meanwhile, the College has fixed August 18 and 19 for entrance interviews for applicants who sat the first batch of the examination. Candidates for Community Health Extension Work will be interviewed on August 18, while those for other courses will have theirs on August 19.

The interviews will hold at the College premises in Ilesa, and applicants are required to come with their credentials, including local government identification, O’level result, JAMB result, application printout, and birth certificate.