By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ahead of February 19 Governorship Primary, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday said he remained the aspirant to beat in the contest.

Oyetola spoke shortly after he appeared before the Screening Committee of the All Progressives Congress, at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, as part of steps leading up to the conduct of the State governorship primary election.

Oyetola, who was accompanied to the party Secretariat by party leaders, supporters and loyalists, including cabinet members, said his performance in the last three years, put him ahead of other aspirants.

“Recently, I began a strategic consultation with the party members to seek their support ahead of the primary election. And the reception has been very encouraging. So far, we have visited 18 councils,” he said.

“I don’t want to talk about individuals. But I believe that I remain the aspirant to beat.”

The former Osun Secretary to State Government, SSG, Moshood Adeoti, was also at the party secretariat for screening.

Adeoti hails from Iwo in Iwo Local Government Area of the State.

It would be recalled that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, had last Monday charged the people of the town to vote for incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oluwo, who advised his subjects not to waste their resources and energy working against the re-election bid of the governor, said only those who were not interested in the growth and development of the town in particular and Osun State in general would want to run against Oyetola.

The Royal Father said that by the special Grace of God and support of the people of Osun, Oyetola would be re-elected to consolidate on the achievements he has so far recorded.