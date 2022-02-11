By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun All Progressives Congress, (APC) apex body, Igbimo Agba has described the sudden death of one of its chieftains, Alhaji Suleiman Alao as a rude shock and a sad loss to the progressive family in the state.

This was contained in a condolence message issued and signed by its chairman , Engr. Sola Akinwumi, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday.

The state apex APC body said Osun and indeed Nigeria, has lost a rare and reliable politician whose impact would be greatly missed.

“The above body under its Chairman registers her sock and devastating position of heart on the untimely passage of one of us– Chief Alh Sule Aderibigbe Alao after a brief illness,” the statement said.

” I pray to Allah to grant his immediate family, IGBIMO AGBA, the Governor–H/E Alh Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola and State of Osun the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”

The remains of the deceased was committed to mother earth by 4pm on Thursday, 11th February, 2022 according to ISLAMIC RITES.