By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of efforts to ensure continuity of progressive government in Osun come 2022, a socio political group in Osun All Progressive Congress (APC) Opomulero, formed in 2002 during the Alliance for Democracy (AD) era and which along with other progressive forces, successfully midwifed the return of Progressive Government to Osun State in 2010, visited Governor Adegboyega Oyetola at the Government House on Monday.

Led by its Chairman Rt. Hon. Adewale Afolabi (the first Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly), the group in its parley with the Governor re-emphasized the importance of party cohesion and harmony within the progressive family in Osun, just as it commended the governor for keeping the ship of the state afloat in the midst of the daunting economic situation of the country.

The group enjoined the Oyetola to remain focused and concentrate on continuous delivery of the dividend of democracy to the people of the state so as to guarantee continuous victory for the party in all elections.

The group also commended the governor for his effort at ensuring the safety of lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state, while advising the government not to rest on its oars in providing security in the state and ensuring that it remains the most peaceful and secured state in Nigeria.

Other members of the team at the meeting include Sen. Babajide Omoworare, Hon. Barr. Adeyinka Ajayi, Oluomo Sunday Akere, former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, RH. Akintunde Adegboye, Hon. Abiodun Awolola, Hon. Goke Awotunde, Alh. Semiu Ayofe, Mr Segun Omoworare and Elder Tunde Adedeji.