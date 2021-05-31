It was the gathering of who is who in the federal capital territory, Abuja on Sunday as friends, associates, admirers and relations of the former Presidential aspirant of the defunct National Republican Convention, NRC, assembled at JD Leisure Event Center, in Maitama to pay tribute and bid farewell to the great icon, Dr Joe Nnabuchi Nwodo.

The night of tribute organized by friends and relations of the late constitutional lawyer attracted prominent heads from political and corporate community across the country.

The prowess of the late politician/ lawyer during his active days especially during the third republic was the highlights of the tribute from speaker after speaker with most of them insisting that he was the best President Nigeria never had.

The National Chairman of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus led the political class to the event and he said the leadership deficit apparent in the country today has its foundation in the denial of people like Dr Joe Nwodo access to power, a statement from his media aide, Ike Abonyi said.

Prince Secondus said the brilliance exhibited by Late Nwodo in Port Harcourt at the defunct NRC Presidential Convention in the third republic electioneering could only come from an exceptional and uncommon talent.

He said that in Dr Joe Nwodo was that example of good heads being kept out of power noting that such action is responsible for the glaring leadership vacuum in our land today.

The well attended ceremony was chaired by one of the close associates of Dr Nwodo in the third republic and former Deputy Senate President Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu who eulogized his exceptional intelligence and how his performance in Port Harcourt as an aspirant remained the high points of the event ever since.

Alhaji Idi Farouk who chaired the organizing Committee of the National Convention in question in 1993 where Joe Nwodo shone like star recalled the brilliance of the great icon whom he also described as a good man and an accommodating leader.

A statement from the media Committee of the burial said that In attendance also were former Governors, Chukwemeka Ezeife, Achike Udenwa, Peter Obi, Emeka Ihedioha among others.

Serving and Former Ministers, Ogonnaya Onu, Chris Ngige, Osita Chidoka, ABC Nwosu, Don Etiebet etc.

Serving and former Federal lawmakers, Senators Chuka Utazi, Ayogu Eze.

Also among the dignitaries were the current President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Prof. George Obiozor and the media mogul High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

Another night of tribute is to hold on Tuesday June1, 2021 in Enugu at the Chris Hall AMADEO Event a Center, a valedictory Court Session is also being arranged in Enugu on Thursday June 3for for the late Constitutional lawyer.

The wake keep ceremony will be at Dr Joe Nwodo’s Residence in Ukehe House, Igbo Etiti while the funeral mass is to hold at St.Peter’s Catholic Church,mUkehe on Saturday and on a Sunday outing servicing at Mother of Christ Parish, Ukwuaji, Ukehe.