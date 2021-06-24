By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ahead of the 2022 governorship election in Osun State, a socio- political group in the state has has declared its support for the gubernatorial ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, declaring that Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi is eminently qualified and possesses the required qualities to lead the PDP to victory and transform the declining fortunes of the state.

The group, under the aegis of the Idera De Movement, IDM, stated this in a statement signed by Mr Kunle Omolere, it’s Director of Strategy and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Wednesday.

The group declared that desperate attempts at blowing off Ogunbiyi’s candle would not brighten Ademola Adeleke’s chances.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the spurious assertion of Mr Bamidele Salam regarding the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State and the aspiration of Dr Akin Ogunbiyi”