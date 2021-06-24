By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, on Thursday inaugurated the newly-reconstructed 8.1km Moro-Yakoyo-Ipetumodu-Asipa road in Ife-North Local Government Area of the State 45 years after it was first constructed.

The project is the biggest road infrastructure intervention in the history of the council, as the newly reconstructed road was first constructed in 1976.

The road construction project was awarded as part of government’s efforts to improve the socioeconomic activities of the residents of the area.

The Governor noted that it was also in furtherance of his Administration’s goal to deliver adequate, quality and equitable services to the people and in fulfilment of his electoral promises to raise the bar of infrastructure, boost socio-economic activities and stimulate the economy of the State.

This is even as he disclosed that his Administration has carried out about 100 road intervention efforts aimed at spreading amenities to every village and town in the long run to provide opportunities for the people, eliminate crime and unemployment, and check rural-urban migration.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at Ipetumodu, Governor Oyetola noted that the reconstruction of the road after decades of its deplorable status has further justified government’s avowed commitment to giving adequate attention to intra- and inter-city roads so as to facilitate movement of goods and people and as well serve as a catalyst for massive investment in the State.

Oyetola who reiterated the Administration’s commitment to road infrastructural development, said the State under his watch would continue to muster resources to build strategic roads across the State.

“You will all recall that in my Inauguration Speech on November 27, 2018, I did mention that we recognised the importance of intra- and inter-city roads to facilitate movement of goods and people and that we shall continue to muster resources to build strategic roads across the State. You will agree with me that we have kept faith with the above promise,” he said.

“Since coming to office a little over two and half years ago, apart from funding all the major road projects we inherited from the previous administration, our Administration has carried out about 100 road intervention efforts, including construction and rehabilitation of over 80 rural and township roads across the three Senatorial Districts in line with the quality, equitable and adequate service/project delivery of our Development Agenda.

“Apart from the iconic Olaiya Flyover in the State capital, which has reached about 50 percent completion, we have completed several other roads, while others are ongoing.

“Among them are Alekuwodo road and over 25km Ede-Ara-Ejigbo road which have been inaugurated, as well as Igbajo-Ada 13km road and Ilesa Roundabout-Sabo-Akure Expressway 4.1km which are ready for inauguration.

“The first phase of the Modakeke Famia road has also been completed, just as we have commenced the Phase 2 of the project. The Aagba township road which was awarded in September last year is nearing completion, while those of Ido-Osun, Kuta, Gbongan and Ejigbo are all ongoing, just as the 16km Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji road is nearing completion.

“Other ongoing road projects are GOF Ori Oke Pure Water, Osogbo; LAUTECH-Ajegunle, Osogbo, Ikirun-Ekoinde and Oroki Estate to All Souls Anglican Church, Okefia. Work will soon start on the reconstruction of 10km Ila-Arandun road and Lawyer Atanda road Iwo any time soon.

“Let me seize this occasion to inform this gathering that, in addition to this road, which we are inaugurating today, the reconstruction of Iloro- Aganun road, Ile-Ife, will be completed in a few months from now. We have successfully done 41 PHCs in the entire Ife land while the rehabilitation of the General Hospital, Ifetedo, has been completed.

“Today, the people of Moro, Yakoyo, Ipetumodu and Asipa join the above-mentioned towns and other scores of their counterparts that have benefitted from our resolve to make our people enjoy the good life and socio-economic dividends. The road will offer your farmers and traders the opportunity to transport their produce and goods to the market.

“I must also restate my call for the need for your communities and other towns in the State to engage in community development efforts to provide projects for the people as government alone cannot provide all the facilities every town requires.

“I urge the people of Moro, Yakoyo, Ipetumodu, Asipa and the entire Ife North Local Government to reciprocate government’s gesture by engaging in small businesses and entrepreneurial activities in order to derive personal benefits from our infrastructure development and road construction efforts and boost their personal lives and prosper their families. I must also urge you all to join cooperative societies to further boost your businesses.

“Our goal as a government is to spread amenities, including roads, to every village and town in the long run to provide opportunities for the people, eliminate crime and unemployment, and check rural-urban migration. We believe that the prosperity of Osun lies in the amalgam of the prosperity of all the people, which, if well harnessed, will become channels of socioeconomic development of the State.

“We also believe that every citizen should have the privilege to prosper in any part of the State he chooses to stay. This is the reason we engage in massive infrastructure development to spread opportunities.

“Let me assure the citizens of Osun that we remain committed to equitable distribution of services, including infrastructure. We shall not fail in our duty to continue to provide opportunities and facilities for our people to be gainfully engaged and become instruments of prosperity and development to the State.”

Also speaking, former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade, commended the governor for prudent management of resources and for justifying the confidence reposed in him by the electorate.

“The road was constructed in 1976. Baba Akande had promised to help fix it if he got a second term. So when the community asked me to approach Governor Oyetola to fix it, I couldn’t because I know the State has no money. I am therefore grateful to the governor for fixing this road despite paucity of funds,” Akinrinade said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Hon. Remi Omowaye lauded the Administration for taking the welfare and well-being of the people as priority as reflected in the massive infrastructure development aimed at securing the future of the State.

Omowaye said: “We are grateful to God because in spite of the tough economic situation, governance is still possible in Osun. God is helping us to do what is expected of us. Oyetola has earned a number of names owing to his financial prowess, but he has proven himself as a ‘Mr. No abandoned project’.

“The governor has also instructed that we take the measurement of Asipa to Akinlalu and give him a feedback. That is a sign of good things to come.

“If we take the four local governments in Ife, we have done a good number of roads. We may not be loud about it, but work is ongoing. What we have done is unprecedented. There is no where in the country where 332 PHCs were revitalised at the same time. All these calls for thanksgiving. Even the projects we inherited from the previous government, we have mobilised contractors back to site.

“We trust that Osun people are not ingrates. They are seeing what is going on in the State and we know that they will reciprocate the kind gesture. With your support, we look forward to continuity.

The number of projects that this government has done in spite of the paucity of funds is surprising.

We are also working in concertion with the federal government to fix some other roads.

“The prowess of Mr. Governor is really attracting the intervention of the federal government in Osun. Now, we have a Federal College of Education, and a Federal University, all attributable to the Governor’s strength of character ”

Earlier, the Contractor of the Project, Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, Engr. Adeleke Olanrewaju, reassured the people of the areas of quality service delivery, noting that the road would last long as expected.

In their separate remarks, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; Member House of Assembly representing Ife-North State Constituency, Hon. Babatunde Olatunji, and Apetu of Ipetumodu, Oba Joseph Oloyede lauded the Governor for the prompt intervention on the road which according to them had hitherto become the death trap for the road users.

The occasion was attended by traditional rulers, community leaders, sons and daughters of the affected communities.