By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Board of Trustees, Governing Council, Senate, and Management of Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU), Ikeji Ararkeji, Osun State has countered the speculations on Dr Akin Ogunbiyi’s PhD title, confirming that the award is authentic and genuine.

In a letter signed by the University registrar, Pastor Dapo Adeniyi, the institution cleared the air on the insinuation that the chairman of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc has been “lying to the public and deceiving Osun People” on his PhD title.

To set the record straight, the letter was forwarded to pressmen by the campaign office of the gubernatorial aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party in Osun State.

It reads in part: “I am pleased to confirm to you and to whom it may concern, that with effect from 29th January 2013, JABU had conferred upon you the title of a Doctor of Insurance (Honoris Causa) of the University, during its 4th Convocation Ceremony.

“As a member of the Joseph Ayo Babalola University Alumni Association, you have consistently exemplified yourself with a deep sense of duty and tenacity toward the growth of the University.

“It should be noted that the extant Law of the University remains sacrosanct in the Nigerian University System, and this award is authentic and genuine; also, the use of the title is personal to you and it is not be transferred to another person.”

The campaign office of the aspirant described as a huge joke, the speculation and false insinuation about the title, adding that it is true that some politicians are parading forged credentials but Akin Ogunbiyi is not one of them.

It argued that Dr Ogunbiyi parades one of the best credentials amongst the PDP aspirants having studied at Yale and Oxford Universities among other top institutions in the world.

