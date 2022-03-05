Osun 2022: Akin Ogunbiyi promises redemption ahead of PDP primaries

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, governorship hopeful and one of the aspirants jostling for the ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, has declared that the party’s bid to put the people of the state on a new path of growth and development will be set forth on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

The insurance guru stated this, in a statement which was forwarded to pressmen in Osogbo, the state capital, Saturday, Reaffirmed his resolve to rescue the state from its current economic crisis and challenges of passivity, insecurity, unemployment and political tension.

The statement reads in part: “against the backdrop of the forthcoming primaries of our great party, the People’s Democratic Party, slated for Tuesday, 8th March 2022, it sounds obvious that the journey towards the redemption of Osun state will begin next week.

“Recall in 2018 how we traversed the length and breadth of our beloved State with the ‘Idera De’ message of hope and rebirth. Despite that we were schemed out by those who would rather settle for mediocrity, we remain committed and continually ready to stand up for our people, lending a hand of support and reaching out to critical stakeholders across the divide in the past four years.

“Today, we are in a better place than we have been and have been thus far, clearly more equipped and determined, with the support of our leaders, associates and supporters, to put the people of Osun on the much-desired path of growth and development.

“We know that the current happenings in Osun leave much to be desired. The reigning idea of democratic centralism has widened the gap between government and the people. Majority of our youths are unemployed. Our farmers are confronted with low productivity. Civil servants are working under unbearable conditions of service with next to zero motivation. Sadly, a number of our senior citizens have lost their lives waiting for overdue pensions. Our infrastructure is also below the minimum standards that could spin economic development and we are still under the heavy burden of debts incurred by the ruling government.

“Nonetheless, all these are surmountable but the time to act is now. We encourage you, therefore, not to despair and to bear in mind that the true positive change we all desire will only come through our collective resolve to enthrone good governance.

“On our part, we have learnt from the event of 2018 and unequivocally insisted on a level playing ground. We put our trust in God to emerge victoriously and again implore all our delegates to prepare for the coming primaries. We urge all stakeholders to put the party first – above inducement and sentiments – knowing that the coming primaries provide yet another opportunity for us to show the world that our Party can provide the right leadership.

“Again, we wish to reiterate, as we always affirm, that our aspiration is for the betterment of Osun – not a do or die. And, we, as a manager of human resources and by extension, an insurer, who by training is a risk manager, are for peace and the greater good of the PDP and state. Therefore, we hereby call for calm and implore our supporters to be security conscious. At this point, we must all be wary of those who do not mind spilling the blood of innocent party faithful.

“Our prayers are with you as we all prepare for the day before freedom. We are grateful for how far we have gone and thank you and our esteemed leaders within and outside the state for the confidence reposed on us. By the grace of God, we shall overcome and together, build Osun of our dreams.”

